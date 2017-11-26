Nov 26, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Fir Park Stadium
Motherwell
0-2
Celtic

Kipre (58')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Forrest (49'), Dembele (60' pen.)

Brendan Rodgers: 'Referee was right to award a penalty'

Rodgers: 'It was definitely a penalty'
Brendan Rodgers is adamant that Celtic deserved their penalty in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final win over Motherwell.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 20:09 UK

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Motherwell can have no complaints over the big penalty call in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final clash at Hampden Park.

Referee Craig Thomson controversially pointed to the spot on the hour, with the Bhoys a goal to the good at the time, after Cedric Kipre challenged Scott Sinclair inside the box.

Former Celtic player Chris Sutton hit out at the officials for awarding the spot kick, as he felt that Sinclair instead dived for the pivotal moment in the match.

However, after seeing Moussa Dembele convert from the spot to earn his side a 2-0 win, Rodgers claims that the referee was left with little choice.

"It is a penalty. It is a great ball and Scott makes the run and is getting there and obviously the defender cannot get there so he pulls him. So it is a penalty," he told reporters.

"I am not sure what the rules are, whether it is a sending-off, I am sure Stephen will feel it is a bit harsh. But I definitely thought it was a penalty as he impeded Scotty in the box and Moussa scores it. It was a great victory for us."

James Forrest opened the scoring 49 minutes in as Celtic won a fourth domestic trophy in a row under Rodgers.

