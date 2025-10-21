Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Celtic and Sturm Graz, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Celtic will aim to record their first win of the Europa League campaign when they welcome Sturm Graz to Celtic Park for a matchday three clash in the league phase on Thursday.

The hosts have drawn one and lost one of their first two matches, while the visitors have lost one and won one of their two games.

Match preview

Celtic have experienced a turbulent start to the 2025-26 season both on and off the pitch, with a string of lacklustre performances as well as ongoing fan unrest.

Fans have staged several protests due to the club's underwhelming summer transfer window, with tensions only rising further when the club were unable to qualify for the Champions League, losing on penalties to Kairat Almaty in the playoff qualifying round.

Despite their Champions League disappointment, Celtic started the domestic season by going nine matches without defeat across both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup.

The Bhoys have booked their place in the semi-finals of the cup, where they will face Rangers, while they recorded five wins and two draws from their first seven league fixtures.

However, that unbeaten domestic run came to an end in their last outing, as Celtic devastatingly lost 2-0 to Dundee, leaving the Bhoys five points behind league leaders Hearts after just eight games played.

That defeat was Celtic's second in their last three matches, having also lost 2-0 to Braga on matchday two of the Europa League league phase, leaving the Bhoys with just one point from two league phase fixtures, after a 1-1 draw with Red Star Belgrade on matchday one.

Now aiming to immediately rebound from their defeat to Dundee, as well as looking to record their first win of the league phase campaign, Celtic will be relying on their home strength to lead them to a win over Sturm Graz.

The Bhoys have lost just one home match so far this season, alongside recording four wins and two draws across all competitions at Celtic Park.

In contrast to Celtic's campaign, Sturm Graz sit top of the Austrian Bundesliga standings with a three point lead over second-placed RB Salzburg, while Thursday's visitors also have a game in hand over the teams below them.

Sturm Graz have won seven and lost two of their nine league fixtures, including victories in all of their last four Austrian Bundesliga games, while they have also won all of their last four matches across all competitions.

That run coincides with Jurgen Saumel's side recording a 2-1 win over fellow Scottish side Rangers, and they will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins over the Old Firm clubs when they take on Celtic.

Sturm Graz have, however, struggled on the road in European competition this season, losing 5-0 to Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League playoff round - contributing to their eventual 6-2 aggregate defeat - and losing 2-0 to Midtjylland on matchday one of the Europa League campaign.

Those defeats do mark Sturm Graz's only away losses across all competitions this season, though, and they will be hoping to carry their unbeaten domestic form on the road over to European competition with a win on Thursday.

Celtic Europa League form:

Celtic form (all competitions):





L



W



L



D



D



W





Sturm Graz Europa League form:

Sturm Graz form (all competitions):

Team News

Celtic are unlikely to be able to call upon the services of Daizen Maeda, Alistair Johnston, Jota and Paulo Bernardo for Thursday's match due to ongoing fitness problems.

Following a disastrous 2-0 defeat to Dundee at the weekend, Brendan Rodgers could look to make numerous changes for this encounter.

As a result, the likes of James Forrest, Arne Engels and Michel Ange Balikwisha could come into the starting lineup for the Bhoys.

Meanwhile, Sturm Graz are anticipated to be without Belmin Beganovic, Daniil Khudyakov and Oliver Christensen for this match due to injury issues.

Otar Kiteishvili is Sturm Graz's top scorer this season with eight goals in 11 appearances across all competitions, and the attacking midfielder should start just behind Maurice Malone and Seedy Jatta in attack.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; Engels, McGregor, McCowan; Forrest, Iheanacho, Tounekti

Sturm Graz possible starting lineup:

Bignetti; Oermann, Aiwu, Lavalee, Karic; Horvat, Gorenc-Stankovic, Chukwuani; Kiteishvili; Malone, Jatta

We say: Celtic 2-1 Sturm Graz

Celtic will be eager to bounce back from the lacklustre loss to Dundee, and with their formidable home record this season, alongside Sturm Graz's struggles on the road in Europe, we expect the hosts to secure a win here.

