Preview: Celtic vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Celtic and Braga, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Celtic will aim to get their first win in the 2025-26 Europa League when they host Braga at Celtic Park on matchday two of the league phase on Thursday.

The hosts drew 1-1 with Red Star Belgrade in their opening match, while the visitors defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in their first game.

Match preview

Celtic have experienced a mixed opening to the 2025-26 campaign, with off-pitch problems as well as disappointing performances and results on-pitch.

Despite remaining undefeated in normal time across their first 11 games in all competitions, Celtic were devastatingly eliminated from the Champions League by Kairat Almaty in the playoff qualifying round.

The Bhoys drew both legs 0-0 with Kairat before suffering a 3-2 penalty defeat, relegating the side to the Europa League and sparking outrage from the fans.

Celtic fans, as well as Brendan Rodgers, had made their disappointment in the board's lack of spending during the summer transfer window clear, and their Champions League elimination only sparked further fury, with fans since staging multiple protests.

Elsewhere, the Bhoys sit second in the Scottish Premiership standings with 14 points from six games - leaving them two points behind leaders Hearts - while they are also through to the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

Rodgers' side also maintained their undefeated start across all competitions in their opening Europa League fixture, drawing 1-1 with Red Star Belgrade, and they will now be aiming for their first victory when they host Braga on Thursday.

Braga are anticipated to be a challenging opponent for the Bhoys, especially given their matchday one victory over Feyenoord, although the Portuguese side are enduring a challenging run of results in recent weeks.

Carlos Vicens initially had a superb start to life as the new Braga manager, with his side remaining undefeated in their first 10 matches across all competitions, including seven wins and three draws.

That run of results saw Braga secure their place in the Europa League league phase, having defeated Levski Sofia, CFR Cluj and Lincoln Red Imps in the qualifying rounds, while they also picked up eight points from their first four league fixtures.

However, a 1-0 defeat to Gil Vicente on matchday five of the league season brought an end to their undefeated start, and they have now recorded two losses, two draws and one win in their last five games.

The sole victory came on matchday one of the league phase campaign against Feyenoord, with Fran Navarro's strike securing all three points for Braga, and they will be hoping to replicate that result on Thursday.

Celtic Europa League form:

Celtic form (all competitions):





D



D



W



W



D



D





Braga Europa League form:

Braga form (all competitions):

Team News

Celtic will remain without the availability of Alistair Johnston (hamstring), Auston Trusty (foot) and Jota (cruciate ligament) on Thursday due to ongoing injury issues.

Anthony Ralston returned to the side for the first time against Hibernian after missing a spell with injury, and the right-back is expected to retain his place against Braga, alongside a familiar defence of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

Further forward, Kelechi Iheanacho could drop out of the team after a lacklustre performance against Hibernian, meaning Daizen Maeda, Sebastian Tounekti and Yang Hyun-Jun could form the front three.

Meanwhile, Jonatas Noro (Achilles tendon) and Mario Dorgeles (ligament) are both unlikely to feature for Barga due to injury problems.

Navarro has scored three goals in his last seven appearances for Braga, and the striker is expected to lead the line against the Bhoys, with Ricardo Horta and Rodrigo Zalazar playing just off the forward.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; Nygren, McGregor, Hatate; Hyun-Jun, Maeda, Tounekti

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Lagerbielke, Niakate, Arrey-Mbi; Gomez, Moscardo, Moutinho, Lelo; Zalazar, Navarro, Horta

We say: Celtic 2-1 Braga

While Celtic have had their issues this term, the Bhoys remain undefeated in normal time and have not tasted defeat at home since March 2025.

Alongside Braga's recent struggles, with two defeats, two draws and one loss in their last five games, we believe the Bhoys will win this one.

