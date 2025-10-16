Sports Mole previews Saturday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Caykur Rizespor and Trabzonspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Caykur Rizespor return to Turkish Super Lig action on Saturday afternoon when they host Trabzonspor in the Eastern Black Sea derby at the Caykur Didi Stadium.

The hosts will be hoping to build on the momentum from their emphatic 5-2 victory over Antalyaspor before the international break, but they now face a far sterner test against a regional rival flying high near the top of the table.

Match preview

Rizespor have often performed well this season without reward, but everything finally clicked for Ilhan Palut’s side at the New Antalya Stadium.

On loan from Crystal Palace, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi delivered a brilliant performance, scoring twice, while Vaclav Jurecka, Altin Zeqiri, and Valentin Mihaila each contributed a goal to cap off a dominant display.

Despite the convincing scoreline, Palut was not entirely satisfied, criticising his players for allowing too many set pieces and careless openings after Antalyaspor were reduced to 10 men just before the hour mark; however, he praised their fighting spirit and clinical edge in attack.

Before that win, Rizespor had managed just one victory in six league matches, leaving Palut under growing pressure, and this result eased some of that tension, but consistency remains his biggest concern as his side prepare for the derby.

The Black Sea Sparrowhawks will aim to build on their confidence and put an end to a two-match losing streak against Trabzonspor, but to do so, they will need to be sharper in front of goal.

The hosts have created 14 big chances this season but have missed 10 of them, a wastefulness that could prove costly in a fixture of this magnitude.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor have been in sparkling attacking form, and after a sluggish start to the campaign in front of goal, Fatih Tekke’s men have scored four goals in consecutive league matches, finally finding their rhythm in the final third.

The Black Sea Storm crushed Kayserispor 4-0 last time out, a week after their thrilling 4-3 win over Fatih Karagumruk, and those results have them in second place with 17 points, five behind league leaders Galatasaray.

It is Trabzonspor’s best start to a Super Lig season since their title-winning campaign in 2021-22, when they collected 18 points over the same period.

Tekke will be eager to maintain that momentum with upcoming fixtures against Rizespor and Eyupspor before their highly anticipated showdown with Galatasaray on November 1.

However, the visitors will travel without the backing of their supporters after the local security council enforced an away-fan ban for Trabzonspor matches.

The decision has been met with widespread criticism from the club’s faithful, who expressed their frustration through several social media statements.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

Rizespor head into this clash with no confirmed injuries or suspensions, though there are concerns over centre-back Khusniddin Alikulov and midfielder Ibrahim Olawoyin, who remain doubtful.

Following his goal in the win against Antalyaspor, Jurecka is expected to keep his place in attack, and that likely means another substitute role for Ali Sowe, who has faced criticism from manager Ilhan Palut for his inconsistency in front of goal this season.

In midfield, Albanian playmaker Qazim Laci has been a creative force for the hosts, having produced the most big chances (3) for Rizespor this term, and he is expected to partner Giannis Papanikolaou in the pivot once again.

Emrecan Bulut has also been a lively outlet down the flank, averaging 2.5 shots on target per game, the highest in the squad, though he has only one goal so far, complemented by two assists.

For Trabzonspor, Anthony Nwakaeme and Cihan Canak remain unavailable after missing training this week due to injury – their absence, however, is not expected to worry head coach Tekke, given the current form of his frontline.

Former Southampton striker Paul Onuachu has been the standout performer, scoring in each of the last three league games and leading the Super Lig scoring charts with six goals, as his aerial strength and movement have been key to Trabzonspor’s attacking rhythm.

There was also positive news from Moroccan midfielder Benjamin Bouchouari, who announced his full recovery from injury and expressed his excitement about being back in contention for selection.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Eskihellac marked his comeback from injury with a start in the last match, but midfielder Okay Yokuslu remains a slight doubt after picking up a knock in the victory over Kayserispor.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Sahin, Akaydin, Mocsi, Hojer; Laci, Papanikolaou; Bulut, Buljubasic, Rak-Sakyi; Jurecka

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Batagov, Savic, Eskihellac; Oulai, Jabol-Folcarelli; Oliagbe, Augusto, Zubkov; Onuachu

We say: Caykur Rizespor 1-2 Trabzonspor

Rizespor have shown glimpses of promise this season, but their lack of consistency in front of goal continues to hold them back, and even when they create chances, their finishing often lets them down.

That vulnerability could once again prove costly against a Trabzonspor side growing stronger with each passing week, with their attacking rhythm and confidence making them favourites to capitalise on any Rizespor lapses.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



