Premier League | Gameweek 8
Oct 18, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Burnley
vs.
LeedsLeeds United

Team News: Burnley vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Burney and Leeds United.

Newly-promoted duo Burnley and Leeds United lock horns at Turf Moor for their latest Premier league fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Clarets were beaten 2-1 at Aston Villa before the international break, while the Whites suffered defeat by the same scoreline at home to Tottenham Hotspur last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


BURNLEY vs. LEEDS UNITED

BURNLEY

Out: Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee)

Doubtful: Lyle Foster (dead leg)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Laurent, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Tchaouna, Florentino, Cullen, Anthony; Foster

LEEDS

Out: Willy Gnonto (hernia), Harry Gray (hip)

Doubtful: Noah Okafor (adductor), Lucas Perri (muscle), Daniel James (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Longstaff; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Written by
Oliver Thomas
