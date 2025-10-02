[monks data]
Bristol City
Championship
Oct 4, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
QPR logo

Bristol City
vs.
QPRQueens Park Rangers

Preview: Bristol City vs Queens Park Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Bristol City vs QPR - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bristol City will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Championship when they welcome in-form Queen Park Rangers on Saturday. 

The Robins are in fifth place and sit on 13 points, just five fewer than league-leaders Middlesbrough. However, they face an impressive QPR side who, after a shaky start, are now unbeaten in their last five.


Match preview

Though Bristol City may be frustrated with their 1-1 home draw against Ipswich Town last Tuesday, the stalemate appeared a fair outcome given both sides finished with an identical 1.38 xG.

Gerhard Struber’s side's last three games have seen them score just three times, a drop-off from their earlier season’s performances. 

The hosts deserve praise for their performances in attack given only two teams have produced a higher amount of xG, and just Coventry City scoring more than their 14 goals. 

Bristol City’s only league defeat came against struggling Oxford United, in a game which would have sent them second had they come away with three points. 

Fans of the South West club will take confidence from their unbeaten away form this season, which includes two wins from five trips.

Queen Park Rangers were unable to find the back of the net against Oxford United in their last game, but their defence restricted the away side to just nine shots and 0.37 xG.

Since shipping seven to Frank Lampard’s Coventry, Julien Stephan’s side have since conceded just three times in the five games that have followed the humiliating defeat. 

The Rs went 1-0 against Bristol City when the sides last met in May, but after conceding soon after and settling for a point, it means QPR have not beaten the Robins in their last four attempts. 

A victory for QPR against Bristol City would continue their impressive form and extend their unbeaten run to six games, with four wins and two draws.

QPR have produced their strongest displays since the 7-1 defeat, turning their season around and remaining unbeaten ever since.

Bristol City Championship form:

DWWLDD

Bristol City form (all competitions):

LWWLDD

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

LWWWDD


Queens Park Rangers form (all competitions):



LWWWDD


Team News


Queens Park Rangers head coach Julien Stephan on August 2, 2025

The majority of Bristol City’s squad is fit, though they could still be without captain Jason Knight, who was forced off against Preston North End and is set to miss out on the Republic of Ireland’s international squad.

Despite netting his side’s only goal against Ipswich, defender Rob Atkinson was forced off with 15 minutes remaining, leaving Struber hopeful the issue is not serious.

Expect Ross McCrorie to continue on the right side of a back five with potentially a new face joining Rob Dickie and Zak Vyner at centre back, should Atkinson be forced to miss out through injury.

Luke McNally has been sidelined since February with an ACL injury and is unlikely to return before the New Year.

As for QPR, there is hope that Jake Clarke-Salter could make his first-team return after suffering a hip injury in January 2025, having played 11 minutes for the club’s development side against Swansea City.

If the experienced centre-back is not ready, Stephan may again turn to Steve Cook and Amadou Salif Mbengue, who kept Oxford United at bay last time out.

Isaac Hayden is set to partner Sam Field in a double pivot, with the duo tasked with controlling the midfield as Harvey Vale and Karomoko Dembele look to supply Richard Kone.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Tanner, Dickie, Roberts; McCrorie, Vyner, Randell, Borges; Twine, Mehmeti; Riis

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Mbengue, Norrington-Davies; Field, Hayden; Vale, Madsen, Dembele; Kone


SM words green background

We say: Bristol City 2-2 Queens Park Rangers


 

Bristol City will be considered favourites due to being at home and being higher in the league, but QPR will be hoping to keep up their good run of form.

With Saturday’s fixture sure to be a close game, QPR could leave Ashton Gate in the playoff positions for the first time this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582787:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6692:
Written by
Calum Burrowes
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Frank Lampard Gerhard Struber Jason Knight Julien Stephan Zak Vyner Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!