Bristol City will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Championship when they welcome in-form Queen Park Rangers on Saturday.

The Robins are in fifth place and sit on 13 points, just five fewer than league-leaders Middlesbrough. However, they face an impressive QPR side who, after a shaky start, are now unbeaten in their last five.

Match preview

Though Bristol City may be frustrated with their 1-1 home draw against Ipswich Town last Tuesday, the stalemate appeared a fair outcome given both sides finished with an identical 1.38 xG.

Gerhard Struber’s side's last three games have seen them score just three times, a drop-off from their earlier season’s performances.

The hosts deserve praise for their performances in attack given only two teams have produced a higher amount of xG, and just Coventry City scoring more than their 14 goals.

Bristol City’s only league defeat came against struggling Oxford United, in a game which would have sent them second had they come away with three points.

Fans of the South West club will take confidence from their unbeaten away form this season, which includes two wins from five trips.

Queen Park Rangers were unable to find the back of the net against Oxford United in their last game, but their defence restricted the away side to just nine shots and 0.37 xG.

Since shipping seven to Frank Lampard’s Coventry, Julien Stephan’s side have since conceded just three times in the five games that have followed the humiliating defeat.

The Rs went 1-0 against Bristol City when the sides last met in May, but after conceding soon after and settling for a point, it means QPR have not beaten the Robins in their last four attempts.

A victory for QPR against Bristol City would continue their impressive form and extend their unbeaten run to six games, with four wins and two draws.

QPR have produced their strongest displays since the 7-1 defeat, turning their season around and remaining unbeaten ever since.

Bristol City Championship form:

DWWLDD

Bristol City form (all competitions):

LWWLDD

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

LWWWDD



Queens Park Rangers form (all competitions):





LWWWDD

Team News



The majority of Bristol City’s squad is fit, though they could still be without captain Jason Knight, who was forced off against Preston North End and is set to miss out on the Republic of Ireland’s international squad.

Despite netting his side’s only goal against Ipswich, defender Rob Atkinson was forced off with 15 minutes remaining, leaving Struber hopeful the issue is not serious.

Expect Ross McCrorie to continue on the right side of a back five with potentially a new face joining Rob Dickie and Zak Vyner at centre back, should Atkinson be forced to miss out through injury.

Luke McNally has been sidelined since February with an ACL injury and is unlikely to return before the New Year.

As for QPR, there is hope that Jake Clarke-Salter could make his first-team return after suffering a hip injury in January 2025, having played 11 minutes for the club’s development side against Swansea City.

If the experienced centre-back is not ready, Stephan may again turn to Steve Cook and Amadou Salif Mbengue, who kept Oxford United at bay last time out.

Isaac Hayden is set to partner Sam Field in a double pivot, with the duo tasked with controlling the midfield as Harvey Vale and Karomoko Dembele look to supply Richard Kone.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Tanner, Dickie, Roberts; McCrorie, Vyner, Randell, Borges; Twine, Mehmeti; Riis

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Mbengue, Norrington-Davies; Field, Hayden; Vale, Madsen, Dembele; Kone

We say: Bristol City 2-2 Queens Park Rangers

Bristol City will be considered favourites due to being at home and being higher in the league, but QPR will be hoping to keep up their good run of form.

With Saturday’s fixture sure to be a close game, QPR could leave Ashton Gate in the playoff positions for the first time this season.

