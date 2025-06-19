Bristol City confirm that they have appointed Gerhard Struber as their new head coach, five years on from his previous experience of English football.

Bristol City have confirmed that they have appointed Gerhard Struber as their new head coach.

With Liam Manning moving to Norwich City, the Robins hierarchy were left searching for a replacement on the back of missing out on promotion to the Premier League through the Championship playoffs.

Although they have a long history of appointing British managers, Bristol City have instead opted to bring in Struber as their new boss on a three-year contract.

The Austrian is no stranger to English football having previously spent 11 months at Barnsley between 2019 and 2020.

On that occasion, Struber won 14 of his 39 games in all competitions, keeping the Tykes in the second tier in the process, but he will have promotion on his mind in this role.

A message from Gerhard Struber to #BristolCity supporters. ?️ pic.twitter.com/j5hR1iktSX

— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) June 19, 2025

What has Struber said?

Speaking to the club's official website, the 48-year-old stressed that his ambition is to play attractive football and continue with the traditions of the club.

The Austrian said: "I am very excited for the job here with great fans and a great team. I’m looking forward to a new task.

“The style of play here fits completely, especially developing young players.

“This is a very interesting group, and I think they did a great job last season and were very successful. Right now is the time to build and do everything we can to take us to the next level.

“The big responsibility is in the first team, to build, develop and create results but at the same time it is a duty to bring players from the local area and into the academy and give them a pathway to become a professional footballer at Bristol City.

“I like to play with high intensity on the field. We will control, we will dominate the game, and we’ll play attractive football for the fans.

Where has Struber been since Barnsley?

Since October 2020, Struber has spent in MLS with New York Red Bulls as well as Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg and German side FC Koln.

Last season, he guided Koln for much of their 2. Bundesliga campaign before being sacked with two matches to go. Koln subsequently won the league title.

In five of his six managerial roles, he has lasted no more than 39 games, the exception being an 87-match stint with New York Red Bulls.