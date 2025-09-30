Manchester City are reportedly among four Premier League clubs showing interest in signing Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

Manchester City are reportedly among four Premier League clubs interested in signing Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghana international signed a new contract in the summer after being linked with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Bournemouth tied Semenyo down to a long-term deal until the summer of 2030 in the hope that it would ward off transfer interest.

However, the winger is believed to have a whole host of admirers after making an impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Man City join Semenyo race

Semenyo, who has been used on the left and right flanks, has scored four goals and provided two assists in Bournemouth's opening six Premier League games.

According to TBR Football, Man City are among four Premier League clubs that are keeping a close eye on Semenyo's situation.

The report claims that Man City and Aston Villa have both emerged as potential suitors after watching Semenyo in action in the opening six weeks of the season.

Man United and Spurs still remain keen on the Bournemouth star, while he is also attracting interest from outside the English top flight.

Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are all monitoring the player's performances, as they weigh up whether to step up their interest in the future.

Bournemouth outline Semenyo transfer stance

However, Semenyo's suitors may have to wait until at least next summer to battle it out for his signature.

That is because Bournemouth are reluctant to part ways with a key player midway through the season, especially as the early signs suggest that it could be a positive campaign for Andoni Iraola's side.

The Cherries are currently sitting in sixth place and outside the top four on goal difference after recording three victories, two draws and one defeat.

Bournemouth also want to avoid losing another important player so soon after selling Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi and Milos Kerkez in the summer transfer window.