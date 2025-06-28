Bournemouth to rival Fulham for Reiss Nelson as Cherries 'make contact' over move for Arsenal attacker

By
Bournemouth 'make contact' over Nelson move
© Imago
Bournemouth reportedly make contact over a potential deal to sign Fulham-linked Reiss Nelson from Arsenal this summer.

Bournemouth have reportedly made contact over a potential move for Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson.

The 25-year-old is back at the Emirates Stadium after spending the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Fulham

Unfortunately for Nelson, he was restricted to just 12 competitive appearances for the Cottagers due to two hamstring injuries.

While he has not played a game since December, Nelson is still attracting interest ahead of the 2025-26 season, including from South Coast side Bournemouth.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola pictured on February 15, 2025

Iraola holds talks over Nelson switch

According to Football Transfers, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has spoken to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta over a potential deal.

The two Basque coaches are understood to have held 'constructive' talks, partly owing to their strong relationship. 

The report also claimed that they spoke about a possible transfer for Oleksandr Zinchenko, before Bournemouth decided to replace Milos Kerkez with French left-back Adrien Truffert

In regards to Nelson's future, the Gunners are said to be open to sanctioning a departure despite the fact that he has a contract until 2027.

Nelson will struggle for playing time if he remains at the Emirates Stadium, especially as Arsenal are keen to sign a new winger this summer.

Bournemouth could face competition for the attacker, with Fulham keeping tabs on his situation as they decide whether to make an effort to bring him back to Craven Cottage. 

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo on April 27, 2025

Why are Bournemouth considering Nelson move?

Bournemouth appear to be looking at potential wide options on the market due to the uncertainty surrounding Antoine Semenyo's future.

The Ghana international has been linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium after he enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign.

Semenyo scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 37 Premier League appearances to help Bournemouth achieve a top-half finish. 

The winger's departure is not necessarily a forgone conclusion, with Bournemouth's £70m asking price believed to be putting off his potential suitors.

The Cherries are under no immediate pressure to lower their asking price for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2029.

ID:576402:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4182:
Written by
Ben Sully

Click here for more stories about Adrien Truffert

Click here for more stories about Arsenal

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Adrien Truffert Andoni Iraola Antoine Semenyo Mikel Arteta Milos Kerkez Oleksandr Zinchenko Reiss Nelson Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!