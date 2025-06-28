Bournemouth 'make contact' over Nelson move

Bournemouth reportedly make contact over a potential deal to sign Fulham-linked Reiss Nelson from Arsenal this summer.

The 25-year-old is back at the Emirates Stadium after spending the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Fulham

Unfortunately for Nelson, he was restricted to just 12 competitive appearances for the Cottagers due to two hamstring injuries.

While he has not played a game since December, Nelson is still attracting interest ahead of the 2025-26 season, including from South Coast side Bournemouth.

Iraola holds talks over Nelson switch

According to Football Transfers, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has spoken to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta over a potential deal.

The two Basque coaches are understood to have held 'constructive' talks, partly owing to their strong relationship.

The report also claimed that they spoke about a possible transfer for Oleksandr Zinchenko, before Bournemouth decided to replace Milos Kerkez with French left-back Adrien Truffert.

In regards to Nelson's future, the Gunners are said to be open to sanctioning a departure despite the fact that he has a contract until 2027.

Nelson will struggle for playing time if he remains at the Emirates Stadium, especially as Arsenal are keen to sign a new winger this summer.

Bournemouth could face competition for the attacker, with Fulham keeping tabs on his situation as they decide whether to make an effort to bring him back to Craven Cottage.

Why are Bournemouth considering Nelson move?

Bournemouth appear to be looking at potential wide options on the market due to the uncertainty surrounding Antoine Semenyo's future.

The Ghana international has been linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium after he enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign.

Semenyo scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 37 Premier League appearances to help Bournemouth achieve a top-half finish.

The winger's departure is not necessarily a forgone conclusion, with Bournemouth's £70m asking price believed to be putting off his potential suitors.

The Cherries are under no immediate pressure to lower their asking price for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2029.