Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth will aim to extend their fine early-season Premier League form when they host Nottingham Forest on Sunday, though the Cherries must once again cope without striker Enes Unal, who remains sidelined until late November.

Evanilson is also out until mid-November, leaving the Cherries short on striker depth and increasing reliance on Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert to lead the line.

David Brooks is still unavailable, meaning Iraola will once again have to do without his versatile playmaker.

Despite the absences, Iraola has enough squad depth to maintain the team’s balance and tactical flexibility.

The Spaniard typically deploys his side in a 4-5-1 or 4-2-3-1 formation, emphasizing structured build-up play and aggressive pressing.

From the back, goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic initiates attacks by distributing through centre-backs Marcos Senesi and Alex Jimenez, both comfortable playing out under pressure.

In midfield, the double pivot of Tyler Adams and Alex Scott provides defensive cover and ensures smooth transitions into attack.

Out wide, Marcus Tavernier and Eli Junior Kroupi stretch the play, combining pace with directness to support overlapping full-backs.

Further forward, Semenyo has been in fine form, often drifting inside to link up with Kluivert, whose movement and speed make him a constant threat in behind. The duo’s understanding has been central to Bournemouth’s attacking rhythm in recent weeks.

Jimenez’s arrival from AC Milan has strengthened the defensive unit, while Senesi remains a key figure, particularly during set pieces where both are aerial threats. Iraola’s men can fluidly switch to a 4-4-2 in advanced phases, keeping opponents guessing with their dynamic positioning and quick interchanges.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Kroupi

Aishat Akanni Written by

