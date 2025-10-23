Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest clash in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Bournemouth will aim to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight games when they welcome Nottingham Forest to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

While the hosts are undefeated in their last seven league outings, the visitors have failed to win in the Premier League since an opening-day victory against Brentford.

However, the Tricky Trees will be boosted by their first victory under new manager Sean Dyche during midweek, which saw Nottingham Forest beat Porto 2-0 in the Europa League.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know about how to catch Sunday's Premier League action.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

The Cherries will kick off against the Tricky Trees at 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

This clash will be hosted at the Vitality Stadium, which holds a capacity of 11,307 supporters.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

Viewers in the UK can watch this game on the Sky Sports+ channel, as part of the broadcaster's deal to show every Sunday 2:00pm kickoff this season.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the match on the Sky Sports+ app, as well as via NOW UK if they have the relevant Sky Sports subscription package on the platform.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports+ app within minutes of the final whistle, and posted on the broadcaster's YouTube channel later.

Who will win Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest?

Bournemouth are one of the best performing sides in the Premier League after the opening eight matchdays of the season, currently sitting fourth in the standings with 15 points, from four wins, three draws and only one defeat.

That loss came in their first game of the season against Liverpool, meaning they are now undefeated in seven league fixtures, and they will be eager to maintain their momentum with a positive result in this one.

However, their visitors, Nottingham Forest, will be massively boosted by recording just their second win of the campaign against Porto during midweek, a victory which saw Dyche win his first game in charge of the club.

The Tricky Trees will be eager to build on that triumph with a much-needed Premier League victory, looking to move out of the relegation zone in the standings.

