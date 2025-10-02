[monks data]
Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fighting to climb off the bottom of the League One table, in-form Peterborough United will travel to take on playoff-hopefuls Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Trotters are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out, while the Posh are aiming for a fourth win in five games this weekend.


Match preview

Steven Schumacher's Bolton lost 2-0 against Stockport County in their opening third-tier match this season, but they followed that up with an eight-game unbeaten streak in the league.

Notably, that run featured just three wins along with five draws, meaning that while the Trotters' resilience was commendable, they dropped 10 points while gaining 14.

The undefeated stretch came to an end last Saturday, when Schumacher's side were downed 2-0 by Northampton Town, who scored twice in three second-half minutes to seize the points.

That disappointing result has left Bolton 11th in the table, where their total of 14 points puts them four behind sixth-placed AFC Wimbledon in the playoff spots.

Looking to inch closer to a chance at promotion, the hosts will take confidence from their excellent record at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, given that they are yet to lose on their own turf in the third tier, while winning five, drawing two and only tasting defeat once at the ground across all competitions - a 4-2 penalty shootout against Sheffield Wednesday on August 13.

Victory this weekend would be a fifth on the bounce at home for Schumacher, and would be enough to lift them up to seventh, leapfrogging the likes of Mansfield Town, Barnsley and Luton Town in a best-case scenario.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson shouts instructions on August 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Darren Ferguson's Peterborough kicked off their own campaign with a shocking five-game losing streak, a run that took place in stark contrast to their opponents' resilience.

In fact, the Posh only managed to avoid defeat once during their first nine matches across all competitions in 2025-26, when they came from behind in stoppage time to draw 1-1 with Bradford City on August 23.

However, while it took until matchday eight for Ferguson's side to earn their first win of the League One season, they seem to have turned a corner in recent weeks following their 2-1 triumph over Wycombe Wanderers, given that they have won three of their last four games going into this weekend.

Despite their resurgent form, Peterborough remain 24th in the table, but they are now only one point behind the 20th-placed Chairboys.

Knowing that another victory is likely to lift the Posh out of the relegation zone entirely, fans of the visitors may be concerned that their team have lost all but one of their six away matches this season, but Ferguson will be keen to remind supporters - and his players - that they won their most recent clash on the road 1-0 against Plymouth Argyle on September 20.

Bolton Wanderers League One form:



Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):



Peterborough United League One form:



Peterborough United form (all competitions):




Team News

Bolton Wanderers' Mason Burstow on August 9, 2025

Bolton will be without William Forrester on the right-hand side of the defence due to a hamstring injury, as well as Jordi Osei-Tutu - the wing-back on that flank - so expect to see Chris Forino and George Johnston at centre-half, with Josh Dacres-Cogley and Max Conway at full-back.

Up top, striker Victor Adeboyejo continues to deal with the knee injury that has sidelined him since February, and Mason Burstow should start at centre-forward once again, supported by Amario Cozier-Duberry and Thierry Gale from out wide.

As for Peterborough, they are missing centre-backs Oscar Wallin and Sam Hughes, the latter of whom is recovering from an Achilles tear, while Rio Adebisi is also unavailable due to a knee injury.

In their absence, Tom Lees, George Nevett and Thomas O'Connor are set to continue in a back three, with Peter Kioso and Jacob Mendy providing width from wing-back given that right-winger Declan Frith, who has not featured since August 23 against Bradford City, is not ready to take part.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sharman-Lowe; Dacres-Cogley, Forino, Johnston, Conway; Sheehan, Simons; Cozier-Duberry, Forss, Gale; Burstow

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Lees, Nevett, O'Connor; Kioso, Garbett, Collins, Khela, Mendy; Morgan, Leonard


SM words green background

We say: Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Peterborough United


 

Bolton's unbeaten streak was broken last time out, but their record at home suggests that they will take all three points this weekend.

Peterborough may be in resurgent form, but with only one win on the road this season, they may struggle with what is one of the division's toughest away days at the moment.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Anthony Nolan
How you voted: Bolton vs Peterborough

Bolton Wanderers
53.6%
Draw
32.1%
Peterborough United
14.3%
28
