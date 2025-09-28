Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Championship clash between Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Embattled Blackburn Rovers boss Valerien Ismael will be desperate for victory on Tuesday against visitors Swansea City at Ewood Park in his side's seventh game of the 2025-26 Championship season.

Rovers find themselves in 20th with six points, though they do have a game in hand on the rest of the bottom 12, while Swansea are 13th with nine points following their 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday.

Match preview

The hosts' most recent game that they played out to completion was a 3-0 loss against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, a clash in which their only shots on target were a speculative effort from distance after the half-hour mark, and a 90th-minute effort that was struck down the middle of the goal.

That defeat was the club's fifth of the season, and it was the second time in three fixtures that they failed to score.

Rovers could have picked up their third win of the league campaign had their match against Ipswich Town not been called off on September 20, but despite having a 1-0 lead when play was stopped in the 80th minute, they will have to replay that match in full.

Ismael's side come into Tuesday's match having overseen two losses in three, and his team have conceded at least two goals in four of their past six.

Blackburn's home record is subpar, and a defeat in their next game would be their fourth consecutive loss at Ewood Park.

Swansea defended well against Millwall for large stretches, but they conceded for the second time from a corner this season in the league, and they have now kept just one clean sheet in their last six.

The Swans have only netted once in their past two, whereas they had found the back seven times in their previous three outings.

Manager Alan Sheehan guided his side to a 3-0 victory at home against Blackburn in February, but he did suffer a 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture in October 2024, though his team have won three of their last four against their hosts.

Swansea have drawn two, lost one and triumphed in one of their four most recent matches, and they had won five of their prior seven while avoiding defeat.

The Jacks' form on the road is poor given they were beaten in two of their three away games this season, though they did win two of their final three away outings in 2024-25.

Team News

Blackburn defender Hayden Carter is scheduled to return to action after the October international break, meaning Lewis Miller and Scott Wharton are set to be trusted in the middle of a back four.

Should midfielder Moussa Baradji remain sidelined, expect Sondre Trondstad and Taylor Gardner-Hickman to start in a double pivot.

Todd Cantwell is certain to be stationed in an attacking role, with Yuki Ohashi likely to be positioned as his side's number nine.

Swansea boast a largely available squad, and they should be able to start centre-backs Ben Cabango and Cameron Burgess behind midfielders Marko Stamenic and Ethan Galbraith.

Striker Zan Vipotni may play ahead of a supporting cast consisting of Ronald, Malick Yalcouye and Zeidane Inoussa.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Alebiousu, Miller, Wharton, Pickering; Trondstad, Gardner-Hickman; Morishita, Cantwell, Hedges; Ohashi

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Stamenic, Galbraith; Ronald, Yalcouye, Inoussa; Vipotni

We say: Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Swansea City

Swansea's record against Blackburn is positive, and they will believe that they can take advantage of their struggling hosts.

Rovers will have to improve in the final third if they wish to avoid defeat, but if they continue to flail in attack, then the Swans will have a strong chance of claiming victory.

