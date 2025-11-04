Preview:Betis vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Real Betis and Lyon, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Betis return to European action on Thursday evening as they host Olympic Lyon at the Estadio La Cartuja in Matchday Four of the Europa League.

Both sides are pushing for qualification to the knockout phase, and with the competition reaching its halfway stage, this fixture could prove pivotal.

Match preview

Real Betis currently sit 16th in the Europa League league phase standings after three matches, having collected one win and two draws from their opening fixtures.

Los Verdiblancos began their European campaign with a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, where an 85th-minute equaliser from Antony rescued a point at La Cartuja.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side followed that up with a confident 2-0 victory against Ludogorets Razgrad, courtesy of Giovani Lo Celso’s strike and a Son own goal.

Their most recent Europa League outing ended in a goalless draw against Genk, leaving Betis aware that three points on Thursday are essential to strengthen their position heading into the second half of the league phase.

Domestically, Betis have made a strong start to the 2025–26 La Liga campaign, sitting fifth with 19 points from 11 matches (five wins, four draws and two defeats).

Pellegrini’s team are also in fine goal-scoring form, netting 10 times in their last two matches - a 7-1 victory over Atletico Palma del Rio in the Copa del Rey followed by a 3-0 win against Mallorca at the weekend.

After reaching the UEFA Conference League final last season - ultimately finishing as runners-up, Betis will be hungry to push deeper into European competition this time around.

They have lost just once in their last 11 matches across all competitions and will look to build on that solid momentum here.

Lyon, meanwhile, arrive in Spain in excellent European form. Paulo Fonseca’s side are third in the league-phase table with a perfect record of three wins from three, scoring five goals and remaining the only team - alongside Braga, yet to concede in the competition.

They opened their campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Utrecht, with substitute Tanner Tessmann coming off the bench to score the decisive goal.

Lyon then secured a 2-0 victory against RB Salzburg, before beating Basel 2-0 on Matchday Three thanks to goals from Corentin Tolisso and Afonso Moreira.

While Europe has provided relief, Lyon’s domestic campaign has been more inconsistent.

They sit sixth in Ligue 1 with 20 points from 11 games (six wins, two draws and three defeats), and discipline has been a concern, with red cards shown to them in each of their last two league matches - against Brest and Paris FC - raising questions over composure heading into a high-pressure European fixture.

Real Betis Europa League form:

DWD

Real Betis form (all competitions):

WDDLWW

Lyon Europa League form:

WWW

Lyon form (all competitions):

LLWWDD







Team News

Real Betis remain without influential playmaker Isco, who continues his recovery from a long-term leg injury.

Antony has been one of Betis’ standout performers this season, contributing five goals and two assists in nine appearances, and the Brazilian is expected to retain his place in the attack.

Ricardo Rodriguez was withdrawn at half-time against Mallorca due to muscle discomfort and is a doubt for this encounter, while Junior Firpo is sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Pau Lopez is also a doubt due to physical discomfort.

For Lyon, Tessmann lasted only 15 minutes in the draw against Brest before being forced off and is unlikely to feature.

Orel Mangala and Ernest Nuamah both remain long-term absentees with cruciate ligament injuries.

Malick Fofana is ruled out with an ankle sprain, while Martin Satriano could lead the attack, supported by Pavel Sulc, with Corentin Tolisso expected to anchor the midfield once again.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Ruibal, Bartra, Gomez, Bellerin; Amrabat, Fornals; Antony, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Vinicius, Niakhate, Mata, Maitland-Niles; Carvalho, Morton; Moreira, Tolisso, Sulc; Satriano

We say: Real Betis 2-2 Lyon

Real Betis will fancy their chances with home support and a vibrant attack, but Lyon’s discipline and clinical edge in Europe suggests they won’t go quietly.

With both sides capable of exploiting defensive gaps, this one has all the ingredients for a closely-fought contest that may ultimately end level.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni

