Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including the latest on a former Liverpool star, as well as Roberto Firmino's and Benjamin Sesko's futures.

Besiktas are said to have entered into talks with former Liverpool and Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over the termination of his contract.

The Englishman left the Reds in the summer of 2023 and joined the Turkish side following the expiry of his deal, with the attacking midfielder scoring four goals and providing one assist in his first season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made just 18 appearances for Besiktas last term in all competitions - starting 14 times - but a knee injury did rule him out for the final stretch of 2024-25.

With just a year remaining on his current deal, there is speculation that he could look to leave Turkey in search of regular playing time.

The Mirror report that the 31-year-old would be open to mutually agreeing a contract termination amid rumours that he could return to England.

Roberto Firmino future

Striker Roberto Firmino is close to leaving Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli and joining Qatari side Al Saad, the latest reports have claimed

The Brazilian has played in Saudi Arabia for two seasons since leaving Liverpool, and he managed to win the Asian Champions League in 2024-25.

Firmino was named the player of the tournament, but he has not always found life easy at Al-Ahli, with rumours of an exit circulating throughout his time at the club.

In 17 league matches in the 2024-25 season, the 33-year-old only scored five goals, down from the nine goals he totalled in 2023-24.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Firmino is close to signing for reigning Qatari champions Al Saad, who once had Philippe Coutinho in their ranks.

Benjamin Sesko latest

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has reportedly become a target for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, as well as sides in Serie A, after Arsenal distanced themselves from his signature.

The Gunners are keen on bringing in a number nine this summer, and Sesko was said to be one of Mikel Arteta's top targets.

However, the Londoners look to have settled on Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres as their preferred signing this transfer window, leaving the Leipzig man in limbo.

The 22-year-old's price tag of £78m was thought to be prohibitively expensive for Arsenal, and such a fee would prevent many European sides from securing his signature.

TEAMtalk report that Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal hold serious interest in Sesko, though even they would baulk at Leipzig's current demands.