Preview: Benfica vs Rio Ave - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Rio Ave, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Benfica will welcome Rio Ave to Estadio da Luz on Tuesday for their rescheduled Primeira Liga encounter as they aim to narrow the margin at the top.

Originally set to be their opening fixture of the league season, the match was postponed due to the Eagles’s European commitments and now takes place with the hosts sitting second in the table while the visitors occupy the relegation play-off position.

Match preview

Jose Mourinho began his second spell in charge of Benfica in convincing fashion as he saw his team put three past AVS on Saturday.

Georgiy Sudakov opened the scoring at the end of the first half for the visitors, with Vangelis Pavlidis doubling the advantage from the penalty spot before the hour mark, while Franjo Ivanovic rounded off the rout for the Reds, who brought an end to a two-match winless run.

Benfica had previously failed to beat 10-man Santa Clara after conceding in stoppage time and then squandered a two-goal lead in the Champions League to lose at home to Qarabag, a disappointing result that led to Bruno Lage’s dismissal.

Having made a flawless start, Mourinho now chases a second straight win in charge, knowing that victory on Tuesday would cut the gap on leaders Porto from five points to two and set the tone for the fixtures leading into the eagerly anticipated O Classico in two weeks.

While that would serve as a reunion of sorts for the 62-year-old, who once coached the Dragons before leaving in 2004 to join Chelsea, Jose also faces another trip down memory lane within that 15-day span when he takes on the Blues on matchday two in the Champions League.

That said, Benfica will draw confidence from a dominant head-to-head record heading into Tuesday, having triumphed in 12 of their last 13 top-flight meetings with Rio Ave, including a resounding 5-0 victory in the corresponding fixture last season before edging the reverse 3-2.

The visitors must contend not only with that daunting history but also with poor recent form, having seen their sluggish start worsen with back-to-back defeats.

Rio Ave opened the campaign with three successive draws, dropping points from winning positions, but have since failed to take the lead in either of their last two outings, conceding three on both occasions.

A 3-1 loss at Moreirense was followed by a 3-0 defeat to leaders Porto last Friday, leaving Sotiris Silaidopoulos’s men 16th as one of only four sides yet to claim a league win this season.

The Vilacondenses’s struggles lie in their defensive fragility, conceding 12 goals, though they have shown some spark in attack with seven, while the recent defeat to Porto was the first time in eight league games that the Rioavistas failed to find the net.

That leaves Rio Ave facing an uphill battle against a Benfica side breached only twice in the league and scoring 10 times, though Silaidopoulos will hope to steady his defence as he pursues a first victory at the helm.

Team News

After winning his first game, Mourinho may be tempted to retain a similar lineup with Pavlidis leading the line in a 4-2-3-1.

The Greek striker has now scored three and provided two assists in the league, and he will look to continue that momentum after three of those five contributions came in the last outing.

Bruma, Manu Silva, Alexander Bah and Dodi Lukebakio all missed the last encounter through injury, and the same situation could be seen on Tuesday.

The visitors will again be without 20-year-old holding midfielder Theofanis Bakoulas, who remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, while Alfonso Pastor is doubtful with a finger problem, though he was not expected to start in goal.

Clayton will look to return to scoring ways after firing blanks in consecutive matches, but the Brazilian still leads the scoring charts with five goals.

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Ivanovic, Sudakov, Aursnes; Pavlidis

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Miszta; Ntoi, Panzo, Abbey; Moreira, Pohlmann, Liavas, Athanasiou; Spikic, Clayton, A Luiz

We say: Benfica 3-0 Rio Ave

The momentum from Mourinho’s arrival does not look set to end on Tuesday, with Benfica facing a side they have dominated in this fixture, while Rio Ave’s poor form further tilts the balance, making a convincing home win almost certain.

