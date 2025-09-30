Jose Mourinho has become a topic in world football in recent weeks. First, due to his return to Benfica after 25 years. Then, due to his return to Stamford Bridge, scheduled for this Tuesday, to face Chelsea in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho has become a topic in world football in recent weeks. First, due to his return to Benfica after 25 years. Then, due to his return to Stamford Bridge, scheduled for this Tuesday (30th), to face Chelsea in the Champions League.

One of his rivals from his time in Turkish football, Okan Buruk, manager of Galatasaray, took a dig at the Portuguese in an interview with The Athletic. The Turkish giant's idol believes that Mourinho "stopped in time" and is no longer focused on updating himself.

Rivalry with Mourinho and criticism

Buruk had a curious moment in a derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. That night, after another victory over their rivals, the Galatasaray manager was surprised by an unexpected gesture from the Portuguese: a pinch on the nose. Buruk even threw himself on the pitch, simulating pain, but today admits that it was all nothing more than an exaggerated act.

"I acted like a player, I fell down! I exaggerated a little. I did not expect something like that from him," he recounted. The episode, however, ended up symbolising the tense atmosphere of Turkish derbies and marked the brief history of confrontations between the two managers.

Buruk faced Mourinho three times, with two victories and one draw. The duels were intense, but also served as a parameter for the Turkish manager to measure himself against one of the most striking figures in world football in recent decades.

"It was very difficult. When he signed for Fenerbahce, he started talking a lot. We know his style, he does not just play on the pitch, he wants to play off it too. He tried many things, but in the end, we were better," assessed Buruk.

The rivalry did not last long: Fenerbahce dismissed Mourinho in August, and the Portuguese recently took over at Benfica in Portugal. For Buruk, the departure showed a manager already distant from his peak.

"He is not focused like before. He never changed his style, and perhaps the problem is that he has not updated himself. Mourinho has charisma and importance, but in football you need to evolve every year."

Galatasaray's recent dominance and European dream

If Mourinho was left behind, Buruk continues collecting titles. Since taking over Galatasaray in 2021, the manager has won three consecutive Super Lig titles, with impressive numbers: 285 points in 110 matches and only seven defeats in the period. The 2023-24 season was historic, with 102 points and 33 victories, in addition to a sequence of 17 consecutive triumphs, a record in Turkish football.

"It was important to win as a player and now repeat as manager. This is our dream: to win the fourth consecutive title and also something in Europe," said Buruk, recalling the UEFA Cup triumph in 2000, when he still represented the club as a player.

The European challenge, however, is arduous. Galatasaray made their debut in the Champions League league phase with a 3-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. Now, they will face heavyweight opponents: Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City. For Buruk, these are opportunities to measure strength against the best in the world.

"I admire Guardiola greatly, he always finds solutions. If I create something special against City, I will be able to say that I did something against him," he stated.