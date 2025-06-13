Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Boca Juniors' Club World Cup opener against Benfica.

Boca Juniors and Benfica will begin their respective Club World Cup campaigns with a clash on Monday night.

Bayern Munich are the favourites to top Group C, but both Boca and Benfica will be confident of claiming the second qualification spot in the group, and this is therefore a huge game in the section.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Monday's fixture.

What time does Boca Juniors vs. Benfica kick off?

The Group C fixture will kick off at 11pm UK time on Monday night.

Meanwhile, it is a 6pm local time kickoff.

Where is Boca Juniors vs. Benfica being played?

The match will take place at at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The glorious stadium is the home of the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.

Hard Rock Stadium famously hosted matches during last year's Copa America tournament.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs. Benfica in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, and this is one of them, so it is available on free-to-air terrestrial TV, with kickoff at 11pm.

Online streaming

DAZN are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

You can download the free DAZN app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match.

What is at stake for Boca Juniors and Benfica on matchday one?

As mentioned above, Boca and Benfica will both feel that they have a genuine chance to reach the next round.

Bayern are huge favourites to top Group C, with the Bundesliga champions opening their tournament against Auckland City on June 15, which makes Monday's match even more important.

Benfica's second game in the section is against Auckland City on June 20, while Boca will tackle Bayern on the same day.