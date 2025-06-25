Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's round of 16 Club World Cup clash between Benfica and Chelsea from the UK.

Having made it through the group stage, Portuguese giants Benfica and Premier League side Chelsea are set to clash in the round of 16 of the Club World Cup.

Bruno Lage's men finished top of group C ahead of Bayern Munich, while Enzo Maresca's Londoners ended up second in group D, one point behind Flamengo.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to catch all the action as the knockout stage begins.

What time does Benfica vs. Chelsea kick off?

As part of two set of round of 16 fixtures, this clash will kick off at 9pm BST on Saturday, June 28 for UK audiences.

Meanwhile, the match will be a 1pm kick off on the United States' Pacific coast.

Where is Benfica vs. Chelsea being played?

The tie is set to be hosted at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The venue has a capacity of 74,867 and is the home of the Carolina Panthers in the NFL, as well as Charlotte FC in MLS.

Chelsea last visited the stadium when they played a friendly against Real Madrid in August 2024, while Benfica beat Bayern there in the group stage.

How to watch Benfica vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, but given that this fixture is not listed for broadcast, it will not be available on terrestrial free-to-air TV in the UK.

Online streaming

However, the contest will be available on DAZN, and simply making an account on the platform will enable viewers to watch every game of the tournament for free.

Fans can then access the matches through the DAZN website or app, which can be downloaded on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be full of Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reactions to each game, and the network's social media accounts will be posting major events online.

The DAZN Football YouTube page also provides match highlights and half-time recaps.

What is at stake for Benfica vs. Chelsea in the round of 16?

Given that the Club World Cup's winners would pocket £97m for lifting the trophy, both sides will be desperate to make it through to the quarter-finals for a shot at going all the way.

However, adding to the tension in this particular clash is the fact that Benfica or Chelsea will face either Palmeiras or Botafogo in the next round, a pair of opponents that both teams would expect to beat on their path to the semis.

From there, they could face one of River Plate, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus or Red Bull Salzburg as things stand, though the placements in groups E, F, G and H have yet to be finalised.

As Aguias boss Lage came up against the Blues on two occasions during his time in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers, drawing twice, and he will be hoping to lean on his experience this weekend.

Meanwhile, Maresca will turn to new signing Liam Delap once again after he scored his first goal for Chelsea in their 3-0 triumph over ES Tunis, and the striker will be especially vital on Saturday with Nicolas Jackson suspended.