Jose Mourinho could face a blockbuster Champions League reunion with Premier League and La Liga giants if he makes a return to Portuguese giants Benfica after 25 years away.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in replacing Bruno Lage as the head coach of Benfica.

With presidential elections already imminent, a number of high-profile names have been mentioned as potential successors to Lage, who is in his second stint as manager.

Current Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is among those alleged candidates at a time when Benfica suffered an embarrassing 3-2 defeat at home to Qarabag FK in the Champions League on Tuesday night having held an early 2-0 lead.

As a result, there are growing calls for Lage to be sacked with immediate effect, rather than wait to see if Rui Costa remains as president or current favourite Joao Noronha Lopes - Amorim's supporter - succeeds him.

However, according to BBC Sport, Mourinho holds an interest in becoming the new Benfica manager, 25 years on from his 11-game stint at the club.

Costa coy over Mourinho speculation

Speaking after the Qarabag capitulation, Costa was coy over the growing speculation surrounding Mourinho, who made his name at rivals Porto before going on to have a legendary managerial career.

Costa insists that 'no coach has been mentioned to represent Benfica in the future', yet Mourinho's name being mentioned throws up the possibility of some blockbuster Champions League nights with former employers and foes.

Most notably, in four games time on September 30, Benfica are due to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in what would be a famous return for Mourinho at this stage of his career having won three Premier League titles with the Blues.

The following month, another return to England would occur in the form of facing Newcastle United at St James' Park before contests with Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax.

Mourinho would then face the prospect of two showdowns with Italian duo Napoli and Juventus, clubs that he faced regularly when in posts at Inter Milan and Roma at different points of his career.

Another of Mourinho's former teams Real Madrid would conclude the League Phase campaign, Benfica welcoming Los Blancos to Estadio da Luz over 12-and-a-half years since Mourinho departed the Bernabeu.

Benfica are likely to want to make a quick decision over Lage's future courtesy of three Primeira Liga fixtures taking place between September 20 and September 26.