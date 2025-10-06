'Record Saudi Arabia offer' on table for Harry Kane

Harry Kane is reportedly offered a record package by Al-Hilal as the Saudi Arabian club attempt to lure Bayern Munich and England captain away from Europe.

English captain Harry Kane has been a mainstay of Bayern Munich since summer 2023, where he moved from Tottenham Hotspur for €110m (£94m). Kane is historically Tottenham's best goalscorer, where he scored 280 goals in 435 matches and after his transfer to Germany he certainly has not slowed down.

At Bayern, he has scored an impressive 103 goals in 106 matches and won the Bundesliga title with the Bavarian club last season. Kane is also England's top goalscorer with 74 goals and next summer will attempt to lead his country to triumph at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

His four-year contract with Bayern is due to expire in summer 2027. Kane spoke to the media in the summer, when he was linked with Tottenham and stated that he is happy in Bavaria and is not planning a transfer. Now however, he has on the table such a tempting offer that if the Englishman wants to earn properly at the end of his career, it will be difficult to resist.

Al-Hilal offer Kane record package

According to a report from German newspaper Bild, Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal have offered Kane an incredible package worth £256.4m for a three-year contract. Journalist Christian Falk confirmed that the English talisman was and is on Al-Hilal's radar, who are working on presenting such an offer that cannot be refused.

Falk said on his True or Not True podcast: "They have been going after him for some time. They wanted him when Bayern signed him. At that time they tried to steal Kane, but Bayern already had an agreement with the player. I heard that Al Hilal wanted to pay Harry Kane £85.5m per year if he plays there. For a three-year contract. That is not bad," added Falk.

Kane would follow Premier League stars

If Kane were to move to Al Hilal, he would join former Premier League stars such as Darwin Nunez, Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly. Of course, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo also plays in Arabia.

Such a transfer would be a huge shock given Kane's sensational form in Germany and his continuing influence on the European scene.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.