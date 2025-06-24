In August 2023, Bayern Munich spent £85.3m to sign Harry Kane. A record transfer that did not convince Ralf Rangnick.

In August 2023, Bayern Munich did not hesitate to spend €100m (£85.3m) to sign Harry Kane. A record transfer that did not convince Ralf Rangnick.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Sport, the Austria head coach expressed scepticism about the deal, pointing to Kane’s age at the time—29 years old. In Rangnick’s opinion, the logical route for clubs is to invest in younger players rather than spending vast sums on footballers approaching their thirties.

“If I were the club owner or sporting director, I would only look to sign young players and invest in them. However you look at it, that is the only sensible approach,” said the former Manchester United manager.

"They’ll never get their money back. And if you’re unlucky, the player won’t even be useful after a year or two. With an investment like that, you only get to use part of the money in the first three years at most. It’s like a gamble or a trip to the casino, where I bet £95m on red or white. I know I’m exaggerating a little, but you know what I mean."

Kane’s numbers at Bayern are hard to ignore. Since joining, the England striker has amassed 83 goals and 26 assists in 93 appearances in all competitions. Yet even that is not enough to convince Rangnick that the transfer made long-term sense.

Since taking charge of Austria in 2022, Rangnick has repeatedly prioritised developing young players, with an emphasis on creating a new generation of Austrian talent. His work has been widely praised, with Austria securing 20 wins, seven draws and nine defeats from his 36 matches in charge.

“Bayern should have signed Kane at 20”

Before Vincent Kompany was appointed Bayern Munich manager in May 2024, Rangnick was one of the names linked to the post. The German coach, who has managed several Bundesliga clubs, is known to have a good relationship with Bayern’s honorary president, Uli Hoeness.

However, the two clearly disagree over Kane’s arrival. Hoeness was among the Bayern hierarchy who helped lead negotiations to secure the England captain’s services.

Rangnick made clear he was not questioning Kane’s quality but admitted he would have taken a different approach. “I am not saying it was not a good signing, but my philosophy would have been different,” he concluded.

This article was initially published on Trivela.