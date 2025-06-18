Sports Mole previews Saturday's Club World Cup clash between Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bayern Munich could qualify for the Club World Cup’s round of 16 on Saturday morning, but they must beat Boca Juniors at Hard Rock Stadium in their second group game.

The Bavarians defeated Auckland City 10-0 in their opening match on June 15 and are first, while their Argentine opponents are second last in third place with one point following their 2-2 draw with Benfica on June 16.

Match preview

Bayern had the honour of playing the first match of the revamped Club World Cup tournament, but they faced little in way of a challenge against part-time side Auckland, who trailed 6-0 at the half-time interval.

The only attempt that the Bundesliga giants faced came in the 80th minute, whereas they managed to produce 31 shots and seven big chances.

Bayern’s 10 goals means they have netted 26 times in their past six fixtures, while also keeping five clean sheets in the same period.

Boss Vincent Kompany will know that his side can progress to the next stage of the competition should they beat Boca Juniors, but only if Benfica are held to a stalemate by Auckland on Friday.

The Bavarians' win last time out extended their unbeaten streak to eight matches, with the club emerging triumphant in five of their past six.

Opponents Boca Juniors held Portuguese titans Benfica to a 2-2 stalemate on Monday, though they will be disappointed to have squandered the two-goal lead Miguel Merentiel and Rodrigo Andres Battaglia had given them by the 27th minute.

That being said, taking a point against a high-calibre side proved their capabilities at the tournament, and it also demonstrated that South American clubs can compete with their European counterparts.

Head coach Miguel Russo’s team are currently second in table A of the Argentinian top flight’s first phase with 33 points from 16 games.

Blue and Gold come into Saturday’s game in mixed form having drawn two, lost one and won one of their four most recent outings, though they did achieve victory in six of their prior seven.

Boca have scored 10 goals in their past seven matches, conceding on seven occasions in that time.

Team News

Bayern can be expected to field a similar starting XI to the side that beat Auckland, though Dayot Upamecano could start alongside Jonathan Tah ahead of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in order to add more physicality.

Star midfielder Joshua Kimmich may be joined in a double pivot by Aleksandar Pavlovic following their strong displays last time out.

In the forward line, Harry Kane failed to score against Auckland and will want to net his first of the tournament, and he is likely to be flanked by wingers Kingsley Coman and Michael Olise.

Meanwhile, Boca will be forced to make a change in the backline given centre-back Nicolas Figal was sent off against Benfica, and his absence could lead to the selection of Ayrton Costa and Marcos Rojo in the heart of defence.

Central midfielder Ander Herrera was taken off as a result of injury in that match and later received a red card on the bench, so perhaps Russo will start Tomas Belmonte and Rodrigo Battaglia together.

Exequiel Zeballos is likely to play in a front three given striker Miguel Merentiel picked up an injury against Benfica.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane

Boca Juniors possible starting lineup:

Marchesin; Advincula, Rojo, Costa, Blanco; Belmonte, Battaglia; Zenon, Velasco, Palacios; Zeballos

We say: Bayern Munich 2-1 Boca Juniors

Boca will prove much more of a challenge than Auckland, and they may be able to threaten Neuer’s goal at times.

However, Bayern’s superior offensive firepower should help them get over the line on Saturday morning.

