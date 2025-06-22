Sports Mole looks at how Bayern Munich could line up for their Club World Cup clash against Benfica on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich are likely to name a strong starting lineup against Benfica on Tuesday in order to top their Club World Cup group.

Boss Vincent Kompany stationed new signing Jonathan Tah in central defence alongside Josip Stanisic, and he may start the duo on Tuesday.

Left-back Alphonso Davies will not return until December due to ligament damage, so expect Raphael Guerreiro to continue on the left of a back four.

Natural midfielder Konrad Laimer is almost certain to play at right-back - as he has frequently done - while goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is certain to feature.

Passing expert Joshua Kimmich could be paired with Leon Goretzka in the middle of the pitch behind attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala.

Thomas Muller would have been a candidate to support striker Harry Kane, but the veteran picked up an injury against Boca Juniors last time out on Saturday.

Michael Olise has arguably been the Bavarians' best player so far in the Club World Cup, and he will appear on the right of Kane, while Kingsley Coman has been a regular in the XI and may start on the left of attack.

Bayern possible starting lineup: Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Stanisic, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane