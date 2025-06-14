A look at what to expect from Bayern Munich's Club World Cup opener against Auckland City.

Bayern Munich and Auckland City face off in the group stage of the Club World Cup this Sunday (15th) at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, USA.

The match, part of Group C, will highlight the meeting of two very different football realities. While the Bavarians are among the powerhouses of European football and are one of the favourites to win the Club World Cup, the Navy Blues are a modest amateur team from New Zealand.

Bayern Munich: Kompany eyes new beginnings

Bayern Munich reclaimed the crown lost to Bayer Leverkusen in the previous campaign and were crowned Bundesliga champions this season. It is Vincent Kompany’s first year in charge, and the 2024-25 version of the team has at times struggled to diversify its play and break down opposing defences.

This helps explain why the Belgian coach has included youth prospects and is using the Club World Cup as a chance to prepare these young talents. The list features attacking midfielder Lennart Karl, 17, who has stood out in the club’s youth ranks; versatile left-back Adam Aznou, 19, who can also play as a winger and was on loan at Real Valladolid; and midfielder David Santos, 18, known for his playmaking abilities.

Kompany has also brought in midfielder Tom Bischof, 19, who joined from Hoffenheim this transfer window, and centre-back Jonathan Tah, 29, formerly of Bayer Leverkusen. Both could make their debuts against Auckland City. On the other hand, the tournament marks the official farewell of striker Thomas Muller, whose contract was not renewed after 25 years at the club.

Speaking to the press, the star said Kompany made it clear he wants to win the competition. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer went further, saying he not only wants the title but also wants the team to play good football. As such, it is expected that the coach will opt for a more cohesive lineup to overcome the New Zealand side.

Auckland City hopes to surprise the German giant

Auckland are the only amateur team in the 2025 Club World Cup, with players balancing football with other jobs or studies. The team is coached by Paul Posa, who usually sets up in a 4-3-3 formation, but the New Zealander missed the first weeks of the competition “for personal reasons,” according to the club.

The team are the current Oceania Champions League winners and will be managed by assistants Adria Casals, Ivan Vicelich, Kim Dae-wook, and Jonas Hoffmann during this period. One thing is certain: in their statements, the Navy Blues are well aware of their “underdog” status in the United States and hope to use it to try to surprise Bayern.

Neuer and company should keep an eye on Myer Bevan, a 28-year-old forward who has been involved in 13 goals in 16 matches in 2024-25. Besides his sharp instincts in the attacking zone, he brings tactical awareness and helps set the pace and finish well for the team.

He told FIFA’s official channels that he’s excited about the chance to face the German keeper and maybe even take a penalty against Bayern. “He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world, if not the best. If it happens, it would be interesting to look up and see Neuer in goal, but I feel that if I put the ball in the right spot, no goalkeeper in the world could stop it."

This article was originally published on Trivela.