Osimhen future: UCL contender's 'interest' explained

A Champions League contender reportedly consider Victor Osimhen as a potential strategic investment to bolster their attack.





Victor Osimhen is reportedly on the shortlist of a Champions League contender, months after joining Galatasaray permanently after spending the 2024-25 season on loan in Istanbul.

The Nigeria international scored 37 goals last term for the Istanbul giants across 41 appearances as Gala won the league and cup double, and has followed that up with an equally strong start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Osimhen has netted nine goals in 11 appearances since joining the Turkish giants permanently from Napoli, including a hat-trick in Gala's 3-0 victory over Ajax in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old's form has recently prompted transfer links with European champions Paris Saint-Germain; however, another continental heavyweight is said to be interested in the Nigerian's services.

Victor Osimhen transfer news: Could Galatasaray star move to Champions League contender?

According to Fichajes, Barcelona reportedly sees Osimhen as a potential strategic investment.

The report indicates that Deco values him for his "profile, potential and cost," making him a viable option to strengthen their already potent attack.

While the source does not specify whether Osimhen would favour a move to Catalonia, the Blaugrana are considering the forward, whose penalty-box threat and physical attributes position him as a short- and long-term solution to Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona are also said to appreciate the striker's leadership qualities and intensity, which they consider essential to their sporting project under Hansi Flick.

How realistic is Barcelona’s interest in Victor Osimhen?

While the move might excite Cules, the chances of Osimhen moving to the Spanish giants appear slim.

Although the forward earns a reported €246,000 (£217,000), which is significantly lower than Lewandowski’s €400,000 (£350,000), Galatasaray will seek a substantial transfer fee for the player they signed for around €75m (£66m) from Napoli.

Considering Barca’s existing financial constraints, it will be interesting to see whether they make a bold attempt for Osimhen, who Gala are likely to demand a king’s ransom for.

Given the possibility of a high transfer fee, leaving Istanbul for Catalonia despite a four-year contract with the Turkish club seems unlikely.