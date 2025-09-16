Barcelona president Joan Laporta is 'obsessed' with signing a 150 G/A Premier League striker as a successor to Robert Lewandowski, according to a report.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has supposedly become 'obsessed' with the idea of signing a specific Premier League striker to replace Robert Lewandowski next summer.

The Poland international is now in the twilight of his career at 37 years old, and as things stand, he will be leaving the La Liga champions on a free transfer at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Lewandowski is also yet to start a La Liga game for Barca this term following a muscle injury in the summer, but he remains as lethal as ever up front, netting a brace off the bench in the weekend's 6-0 mauling of Valencia.

The former Borussia Dortmund man helped to rewrite the history books in that game, where Raphinha also netted twice, as two Barcelona substitutes scored a brace in the same La Liga game for the first time in the 21st century.

Lewandowski has now contributed a stellar 103 goals and 20 assists from 150 matches in the Blaugrana jersey, but regardless of his timeless quality, the Spanish champions must prepare for a future without the prolific Pole.

Laporta 'obsessed' with signing Erling Haaland for Barcelona

According to El Nacional, Barcelona president Laporta is 'obsessed' with the idea of bringing Manchester City marksman Erling Haaland to Camp Nou, and has been ever since he returned to office in 2021.

However, Barcelona's well-documented financial problems meant that they could not prise Haaland away from Dortmund, although they have still been keeping close tabs on the Norway international during his record-breaking Manchester City career.

Even though the 25-year-old is under contract with the Sky Blues until 2034, Laporta supposedly feels that there is a 'good chance' that Haaland will eventually play for Barcelona, in spite of the club's ongoing economic troubles.

The report goes as far to claim that Haaland could even ask to leave Man City if the club fail to return to their previous heights under Pep Guardiola, whose side are already six points behind champions Liverpool in the Premier League table after four matchweeks.

It has not been for a lack of trying for Haaland, though, as the Scandinavian has come up with a league-high five goals this term, including a brace in the weekend's 3-0 derby win over Manchester United at the Etihad.

The Leeds-born striker now has 150 goal contributions from 150 games for Man City - 129 of his own and 21 assists - and he is just 10 strikes away from hitting 100 in the Premier League alone.

Barcelona's 'most convincing' alternative to Haaland revealed

A player of Haaland's calibre will always be linked to the biggest clubs across Europe - even though he is already playing for one of them - but the Norway international swapping the Citizens for Camp Nou in 2026 would be a seismic shock.

Furthermore, while Haaland is the number one choice for Laporta, Barcelona coaching staff would supposedly rather move for one of the forward's ex-teammates - Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina international has excelled under compatriot Diego Simeone since joining Los Rojiblancos last summer, netting 29 goals across all competitions in his debut season, including 17 alone in La Liga.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly already started initial talks with Alvarez's camp, but with Laporta pushing hard for Haaland, the Spanish champions risk an internal transfer war between the two club chiefs.