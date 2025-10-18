Etta Eyong impresses with his goal-scoring prowess, boasting an exceptional record that has attracted attention from across Europe.





Barcelona and Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for an in-form La Liga forward, who has begun the season impeccably.

The forward in question is Etta Eyong, who joined Levante from Villarreal for just €3.8m (£3.3m) in the summer.

Eyong, 22, has repaid the club’s faith in him by scoring four times in the Spanish top flight, falling behind only Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (nine), Julian Alvarez (six) and Vinicius Junior (five).

With none of Etta Eyong's goals coming from penalties, his contribution for Levante is doubly appreciated, and Barca and Man City are reportedly taking note of his rise.

Etta Eyong: Why do Barcelona and Manchester City want Levante youngster?

According to Fichajes, Barca value the 22-year-old’s potential, recognising the Cameroonian's strength, speed and ability to score goals.

Pep Guardiola's City are also said to be keen on the forward, whose physical power and instinct for goal make him an appealing prospect.

The Premier League giants are reportedly monitoring the Levante forward, with plans to make a move if he maintains his current form in the upcoming months.

Reports emerging from Spain suggest that a move from Levante is probably under the right conditions, with mentions of a fee of over €15m (£13m) being enough to secure the young forward’s services.

Etta Eyong: Statistics that make forward attractive to Barcelona and Man City

According to Fbref, Eyong has scored four times from five shots on target, a joint-high in the Spanish top flight, alongside Andre Silva.

That is superior to Mbappe, Alvarez and Vini Jr., who have scored nine, six, and five times from 13, nine and 11 shots on target, respectively.

With 0.80 goals per shot on target, the Levante striker surpasses the leading goalscorers in Spain's top division, though it remains to be seen if his average remains consistent for the rest of the season.

Even more impressive is the forward's defensive contribution without the ball, highlighted by his high 90s percentile rankings for tackles and tackles won showcasing his tenacity off the ball.