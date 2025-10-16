Barcelona defender Eric Garcia hopes that an agreement will soon be reached with the Catalan giants to extend his contract.

As it stands, Garcia would be free to hold talks with foreign clubs in January over a pre-contract, and there would not be a shortage of interest in the 24-year-old.

However, the defender has confirmed that talks are underway with the La Liga champions over a new deal, and he is hopeful that an agreement will be reached in the not too distant future.

“There are talks going on, and hopefully they will come to fruition as soon as possible," Garcia told SPORT.

When asked whether his only goal was to remain at Barcelona, the defender simply responded: "Yes".

Garcia has been a vital player for Barcelona at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, making 10 appearances in all competitions, finding the back of the net on one occasion.

The defender started his youth career with Barcelona before leaving for Manchester City, but he returned to the Catalan club in 2021 and has now represented them on 127 occasions in all competitions.

Barcelona sporting director Deco recently said that he is expecting Garcia to extend his contract.

“The idea is to continue with him as long as he wants and understands the club’s vision, and this is a fact – of course, with negotiations, because every player has agents, and we have those who represent the club’s interests," Deco told Catalunya Radio.

"The interest is mutual: we are happy with Eric. For me, he is an example of overcoming adversity; he left here amidst criticism, turned everything around and is establishing himself as an important player on the pitch and in the dressing room.

“A young player, 24 or 25 years old, we are happy and want to renew his contract. We are talking, and the renewal will happen at the right time."

Which other Barcelona players are out of contract next summer?

Frenkie de Jong signed a new contract at Barcelona earlier this week, with the Netherlands international penning a deal with the Catalan giants until the summer of 2029.

Robert Lewandowski and Andreas Christensen, though, only have deals at Camp Nou until next June.

Christensen is expected to leave on a free transfer, with the 29-year-old struggling for action, while this is also likely to be Lewandowski's final season at the club.

The striker's agent has insisted that no decision has been made over his future, but the expectation is that the Poland international will leave the La Liga champions when his deal expires next year.