Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo has played down the importance of the recent meetings that have taken place between his agent and the club's sporting director Deco.

Olmo's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Barcelona thought to be open to offers for the Spain international, who has struggled to make his mark since arriving from RB Leipzig in August 2024.

The 27-year-old has only managed one goal and two assists in 13 appearances for Barcelona this season, while his overall record is 13 goals and nine assists in 52 outings for the club.

Bayern Munich have recently been credited with an interest in Olmo, with the German champions thought to be willing to pay €75m (£66m) for the versatile attacker next year.

The speculation surrounding Olmo has increased following recent talks between his agent and Deco, but the Spaniard has played down the importance of those meetings.

Olmo plays down exit talk amid Bayern rumours

"Yes, I would say so. Just because they meet doesn’t mean they always talk about me. At the end of the day, it’s their job too," Olmo told Mundo Deportivo when quizzed on his future.

Fermin Lopez has outperformed Olmo during the 2025-26 campaign, with the former scoring six goals and registering four assists in 11 appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona are believed to be looking to add two left-sided attackers to their squad next year - one of which is likely to be Marcus Rashford, who continues to impress while on loan from Manchester United.

The Catalan side are also set to be in the market for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, with Harry Kane thought to be the club's number one choice through the middle.

Lewandowski replacement: Olmo, Kane could swap clubs next summer

Kane has a contract with Bayern until the summer of 2027, but a release clause in his contract could allegedly mean that he is available for £57m next year.

Whether a form of swap deal for Olmo and Kane could be agreed remains to be seen, but Bayern are still hopeful of keeping hold of the England captain, who has been in incredible form since arriving in Munich.

Kane has scored 108 goals and registered 29 assists in 113 appearances for the German team, including 23 goals and three assists in 17 outings this term, and he could now be given the chance to represent another of the elite clubs in world football.