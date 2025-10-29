Chelsea could reportedly be interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen if he is available on a short-term basis.

The German goalkeeper joined Barcelona in the summer of 2014 and has made over 420 appearances for the club, but his long-term future has come under doubt.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-laden career in Spain, winning six La Liga titles and one Champions League with Barcelona, but he has dropped down the pecking order at the Catalan club behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny this season.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper has not featured this season while recovering from back surgery and is not expected to play until January 2026.

Tottenham Hotspur have been reportedly linked with a move for the German goalkeeper, who has a contract at the club until the summer of 2028, but it appears that Chelsea could come into the picture as well.

Chelsea ahead of Tottenham in Ter Stegen race?

According to TeamTalk's Dean Jones, Spurs are unlikely to sign the veteran goalkeeper as they do not want to create unnecessary chaos should he fail to topple Guglielmo Vicario in Thomas Frank's starting lineup.

Jones claims that AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan remains the priority for Chelsea, after missing out on him in the summer, but they could wait until the 2026 summer window, when the Frenchman would be available for free.

Ter Stegen is on high wages at Barcelona, which could be an issue for either of the London clubs, but, most importantly, he would be a gamble signing given his extended injury absence.

“I don’t think he really fits the bill for what Spurs will be looking for if they sign a new keeper," said Jones.

“My understanding on Ter Stegen has always been that Chelsea could enter the picture, particularly if a short-term deal was possible. So, I still think that is worth looking out for while they consider what to do long-term.”

Do Chelsea need another keeper in January?

The Blues had a busy summer transfer window, where they spent heavily to bolster the forward department, but failed to sign a new first-team goalkeeper.

Robert Sanchez remains the first-choice keeper at Stamford Bridge and has received full backing from Enzo Maresca, but question marks hover around the Spaniard, who has not always been convincing between the sticks.

Filip Jorgensen started in the 5-1 Champions League win over Ajax, but he has not been able to force his way into Maresca's starting lineup on a regular basis.

Chelsea are not in dire need of a new goalkeeper in January, so it would be wise to move on from Ter Stegen and wait until next summer to sign Maignan for free.