Sports Mole looks at how Barcelona could line up in Sunday's La Liga clash with Celta Vigo.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick could make just the one change to his starting side for Sunday night's La Liga contest with an in-form Celta Vigo outfit.

The Catalan giants, who are second in the La Liga table, will enter the match off the back of a 3-3 draw with Club Brugge in the league phase of the Champions League.

Eric Garcia suffered a suspected broken nose during the European affair, so he is highly unlikely to be involved on Sunday, with Pau Cubarsi therefore set to earn a recall in the middle of the defence.

Flick does have plenty of options for change further forward, including fit-again Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski, but he is expected to keep the attacking unit in place.

There remain concerns surrounding Lamine Yamal's groin problem, which has allegedly become 'chronic', but the teenager was in excellent form against Club Brugge last time out and is set to continue in a wide area.

Marc Casado, meanwhile, is benefitting from Pedri's injury to enjoy a run in the middle of midfield.

Joan Garcia and Andreas Christensen have both made excellent progress in their recoveries from knee and calf injuries respectively, and spots on the bench on Sunday are possible.

However, Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Raphinha (hamstring) and Pedri (hamstring) remain out.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Torres

