Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick explains why he rewarded Roony Bardghji with a start against Valencia on Sunday and dropped Raphinha to the bench.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has said that he rewarded Roony Bardghji with a start against Valencia on Sunday due to his strong performances in training, with the German coy regarding his reasons for dropping Raphinha.

There has been no official confirmation from Barcelona, but it is understood that Raphinha was dropped from the starting XI due to the fact that he had been late for a training session in the build-up to the contest.

Raphinha had been away with Brazil during the September international break, and he was a notable absentee when Flick confirmed his XI for the league fixture with Valencia.

Bardghji was instead given his debut, with the 19-year-old playing the opening 45 minutes of the La Liga game before being replaced by Raphinha, who went on to score twice in the second period.

Fermin Lopez and Robert Lewandowski also netted braces, as Barcelona returned to winning ways in style after being held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano at the end of August.

Flick: 'Bardghji rewarded for training performances'

After the match, Flick told reporters: “We decided. Roony had trained well, was in a good frame of mind, and Raphinha was coming after a trip.

"We’ve always only had 11 players who could start, but we have more in the squad [he jokes]. Bardghji started because he trains well, and his attitude is really fantastic. I love what I see and also his mentality; he always wants to learn, always wants to play with the team, and he’s been good.”

Barcelona were without the services of the injured Lamine Yamal against Valencia, but other players stepped forward in his absence to help the reigning champions run out six-goal winners.

“I’m happy with the performance. I think we showed what we want to do from the start. The intensity was very high, we were focused on the game. We played as a team, together, but also for each other," said Flick.

“This is what we wanted to see today, and we did very well. In the end, this is what it is. The starting eleven did fantastically, but also the players who came off the bench, who raised their level. I think I value what I saw today a lot, and this is a start after the international break.”

Flick "very happy" to have Bernal back

Flick also reacted to Marc Bernal's return to action, as the teenager made his first appearance in over a year after finally recovering from a serious knee injury.

“I think after this long journey, from injury to returning to the pitch, especially for him and his family, it’s a great moment because he’s worked so hard over the last year. You can also see it in the stadium with the fans, how they celebrate," said the manager.

“It means a lot to everyone at this club and especially to the team. I always say this team is incredible, the relationship they have is fantastic, and you could also see that when he arrived. It’s great, really great. I’m very happy for him, for his family, and also for us that he’s back.”

Bernal, 18, came on for the final 10 minutes of the La Liga contest, replacing Pedri.

