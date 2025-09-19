Sports Mole rounds up Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Newcastle United.

Barcelona will be aiming to make it four wins from their opening five La Liga matches of the campaign when they welcome Getafe on Sunday night.

The Catalan outfit, who were six-goal winners over Valencia in La Liga last time out, will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 success over Newcastle United in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Getafe, who are fourth in the La Liga table, one point behind their second-placed opponents here.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona are currently without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona will again be missing Balde on Sunday due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in training earlier this month, and the defender could be on the sidelines until October.

Gavi

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona are currently concerned by a knee injury for Gavi, with an operation not ruled out at this stage, but for now, the midfielder will spend time in the treatment room until the pain has subsided.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: September 21 (vs. Getafe)

Barcelona have been without Yamal for their last two matches due to a groin problem, and the expectation is that the Spain attacker will again be unavailable for selection against Getafe.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for the league contest.

