Barcelona will be aiming to make it four wins from their opening five La Liga matches of the campaign when they welcome Getafe on Sunday night.
The Catalan outfit, who were six-goal winners over Valencia in La Liga last time out, will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 success over Newcastle United in the Champions League.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Getafe, who are fourth in the La Liga table, one point behind their second-placed opponents here.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: Unknown
Barcelona are currently without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year.
Alejandro Balde
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Barcelona will again be missing Balde on Sunday due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in training earlier this month, and the defender could be on the sidelines until October.
Gavi
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Barcelona are currently concerned by a knee injury for Gavi, with an operation not ruled out at this stage, but for now, the midfielder will spend time in the treatment room until the pain has subsided.
Lamine Yamal
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: September 21 (vs. Getafe)
Barcelona have been without Yamal for their last two matches due to a groin problem, and the expectation is that the Spain attacker will again be unavailable for selection against Getafe.
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for the league contest.