Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Sevilla and Barcelona.

Barcelona will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Sevilla on Sunday afternoon.

The reigning champions sit top of the La Liga table, boasting 19 points from their first seven matches, while the home team are ninth on 10 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

SEVILLA

Out: Alfon Gonzalez (ankle), Tanguy Nianzou (hamstring)

Doubtful: Joan Jordan (back), Adnan Januzaj (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Cardoso, Marcao, Azpilicueta; Carmona, Agoume, Mendy, Suazo; Sanchez, Romero, Vargas

BARCELONA

Out: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Fermin Lopez (groin), Raphinha (hamstring), Joan Garcia (knee), Lamine Yamal (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; F Torres, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski

