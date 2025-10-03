Barcelona will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Sevilla on Sunday afternoon.
The reigning champions sit top of the La Liga table, boasting 19 points from their first seven matches, while the home team are ninth on 10 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
SEVILLA VS. BARCELONA
SEVILLA
Out: Alfon Gonzalez (ankle), Tanguy Nianzou (hamstring)
Doubtful: Joan Jordan (back), Adnan Januzaj (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Cardoso, Marcao, Azpilicueta; Carmona, Agoume, Mendy, Suazo; Sanchez, Romero, Vargas
BARCELONA
Out: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Fermin Lopez (groin), Raphinha (hamstring), Joan Garcia (knee), Lamine Yamal (groin)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; F Torres, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski