[monks data]
Sevilla logo
La Liga
Oct 5, 2025 at 3.15pm UK
 
Barcelona logo

Sevilla
vs.
Barcelona

Team News: Sevilla vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Football Editor
Team News: Sevilla vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Sevilla and Barcelona.

Barcelona will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Sevilla on Sunday afternoon.

The reigning champions sit top of the La Liga table, boasting 19 points from their first seven matches, while the home team are ninth on 10 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


SEVILLA VS. BARCELONA

SEVILLA

Out: Alfon Gonzalez (ankle), Tanguy Nianzou (hamstring)

Doubtful: Joan Jordan (back), Adnan Januzaj (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Cardoso, Marcao, Azpilicueta; Carmona, Agoume, Mendy, Suazo; Sanchez, Romero, Vargas

BARCELONA

Out: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Fermin Lopez (groin), Raphinha (hamstring), Joan Garcia (knee), Lamine Yamal (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; F Torres, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski

ID:582887:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2053:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Fermin Lopez Gavi Joan Garcia Marc-Andre ter Stegen Raphinha Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!