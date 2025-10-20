[monks data]
Team News: Barcelona vs. Olympiacos injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By
© Ricardo Larreina Amador / Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Olympiacos.

After beating Girona 2-1 in Saturday's La Liga clash, Barcelona will turn their focus to European matters as they prepare to play host to Olympiacos on Tuesday.

Barcelona are sitting in 16th spot in the Champions League league phase with three points to their name, while Olympiacos are down in 29th spot after collecting just one point from their first two games, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides ahead of matchday three.


BARCELONA vs. OLYMPIACOS

BARCELONA

Out: Robert Lewandowski (hamstring), Dani Olmo (calf), Gavi (knee), Joan Garcia (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back)

Doubtful: Raphinha (hamstring), Ferran Torres (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Martin; De Jong, Garcia, Casado; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford

TEAM B

Out: Rodinei (knee), Gabriel Strefezza (knock)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tzolakis; Costinha, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega; Garcia, Hezze; Martins, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi

