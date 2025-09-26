Barcelona confirm a devastating double injury blow, with key attacker Raphinha and number one goalkeeper Joan Garcia both facing time on the sidelines.

Raphinha was substituted in the second half of the La Liga clash with Real Oviedo, and it was revealed after the match that the Brazilian had been dealing with discomfort in his hamstring.

Garcia, meanwhile, was able to complete the 90 minutes, but it was been revealed that the Spain international has suffered a knee injury which will require an operation.

Raphinha does not need surgery on his thigh issue, although the attacker, who has scored three times and registered two assists in seven appearances this season, will be out for around three weeks.

Garcia's recovery timeframe has been set at between four to six weeks, with the arthroscopic surgery on the internal meniscus injury in his left knee set to take place on Saturday.

Barcelona confirm Raphinha, Garcia injuries

"Player Joan Garcia has suffered a tear of the internal meniscus in his left knee. Tomorrow, he will undergo arthroscopic surgery performed by Dr. Joan Carles Monllau. The estimated recovery time is between 4 and 6 weeks, depending on his progress," read a statement from the Catalan outfit.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen's back operation opened the door for Garcia to immediately become Barcelona's number one goalkeeper following his arrival from Espanyol over the summer.

The 24-year-old has featured on seven occasions this season, keeping three clean sheets, but Wojciech Szczesny is now set to become Barcelona's number one once again.

Szczesny is yet to feature this season, but he did play 30 times for Hansi Flick's side last term, having been brought to Camp Nou in response to a serious knee injury for Ter Stegen.

Garcia may not be back until the middle of November, and news of his injury is a bitter blow for Barcelona ahead of next week's Champions League clash with the holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Raphinha set to return after the October international break

Raphinha will also miss the European clash with PSG, in addition to La Liga games against Real Sociedad and Sevilla, but he could be back for the league contest with Girona on October 18.

"Player Raphinha has an injury to the middle third of the femoral biceps in his right thigh. The estimated recovery time is around 3 weeks," read a statement from the La Liga champions.

The Brazilian had a sensational 2024-25 campaign for his Catalan club, scoring 34 goals and registering 25 assists in 57 appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona are also currently missing Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Fermin Lopez and Gavi through injury, but Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde are expected to be back in the squad against Real Sociedad.