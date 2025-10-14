Barcelona confirm that forward Robert Lewandowski faces a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury sustained while on international duty.

Barcelona have suffered a major blow ahead of El Clasico after Robert Lewandowski suffered a hamstring injury.

The veteran forward's future is currently up in the air with his contract due to expire in 2026 and his agent indicating that discussions over a renewal are yet to take place.

In the present, though, the 37-year-old has remained a key player under Hansi Flick, contributing four goals from his nine appearances this campaign.

Although only four of those outings have come from the starting lineup, Lewandowski could have started against Real Madrid on October 26.

However, that now looks highly unlikely with Barcelona having announced that the frontman faces a period on the sidelines.

Barcelona announce Lewandowski injury

A statement read: "Robert Lewandowski has suffered a hamstring injury in his left thigh. He will be sidelined, and his recovery time will depend on how the injury progresses.

"The Polish striker has scored four goals in nine appearances so far in the 2025/26 season. His tally includes a brace against Valencia and goals against Oviedo and Real Sociedad.

"This season he has also scored two goals for Poland, the most recent coming during the October international break against Lithuania."

While the length of the recovery period has not been suggested by Barcelona, reports in the Spanish media have indicated that Lewandowski could be absent until November.

A bigger blow for player than club?

In recent days, Lewandowski has reiterated his desire to continue at the highest level for as long as possible, rather than be regarded as a backup member due to his age.

Playing 90 minutes for Poland against Lithuania made it 10 appearances for club and country since the beginning of September, a hefty workload for someone of his age.

At least an hour was completed in seven of those matches, yet his injury hints that he has been pushed too hard at this stage of his career.

If Barcelona excel in his absence, it will not benefit his chances of earning a renewal when club officials may be seeking an opportunity to get his wages off their outgoings.