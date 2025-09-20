Flick delivers Yamal injury update ahead of Getafe contest

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick confirms that Lamine Yamal will once again be unavailable for the Catalan giants in Sunday's La Liga encounter with Getafe.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has confirmed that Lamine Yamal will once again be unavailable for the Catalan giants in Sunday's La Liga encounter with Getafe.

The 18-year-old has missed Barcelona's last two matches against Valencia and Newcastle United with a groin problem that he aggravated during Spain's September internationals.

Yamal will again be sidelined for the contest with Getafe on Sunday, and it has been suggested that Barcelona are planning for the teenager to return against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on October 1.

During his pre-match press conference on Saturday, Flick said that Yamal "needs more time", but Gavi and Alejandro Balde are both making strong progress in their injury recoveries.

"I hope to see him (Gavi) back soon. This isn’t the time to make decisions, but let’s wait two or three more days and see how things progress and what decision is made," said the Barcelona manager.

“Of course, we’re working on it. As I said before, we have to take it day by day with Lamine. With Balde, his case is better, and we hope to see him again soon. Lamine needs more time.”

Yamal will be absent when Barcelona face Getafe in La Liga

Pau Cubarsi had emerged as a doubt when he picked up a knee injury against Newcastle, with the Spain international missing from training on Friday and Saturday, but the teenager will be available against Getafe.

"He’ll be an option for tomorrow; we’ll see if he’ll be on the bench or in the starting lineup," said Flick.

Barcelona will also be missing Marc-Andre ter Stegen on Sunday, with the Germany international still recovering from a back operation, and he will be joined on the sidelines by Yamal, Gavi, Balde.

The Catalan side are currently second in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid, but they could be five points off the capital giants by the time that they take to the field for this match.

Flick hails Rashford after double against Newcastle

Flick also paid tribute to Marcus Rashford following his brace against Newcastle in the Champions League.

“For me, I’ve said it on several occasions. He’s gained confidence with these two goals, and our way of playing is at a high intensity, which is what I expect from him as well,” said the manager.

“When you join a new club, you have to adapt to a new philosophy, but I think he’s arrived at a good time. I firmly believe in his quality, but you always have to work hard and keep learning. I’m going to keep pushing him and supporting him.”

Rashford is only on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United, but the move could become permanent for €30m (£26m) during next summer's transfer window.

