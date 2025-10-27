Barcelona could allegedly welcome both Robert Lewandowski and Joan Garcia back into their squad for Sunday's La Liga with Elche.

Barcelona could reportedly welcome both Robert Lewandowski and Joan Garcia back into their squad for Sunday's La Liga with Elche.

The Catalan giants suffered a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday, with the result leaving them in second spot in the La Liga table, five points behind the league-leading Blancos.

Barcelona were without Gavi, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Joan Garcia and Lewandowski for El Clasico due to injury problems, but Hansi Flick's side could receive a double fitness boost for this weekend's game against Elche.

According to Radio Barcelona, Lewandowski was back in training on Monday, fuelling suggestions that the Poland international will be able to make his return in the team's next game.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Garcia is due to train with Barcelona on Wednesday, and if there are no issues with the Spaniard, then he could be in contention to feature against Elche.

The 24-year-old has been absent since the end of September due to a knee injury which required an operation.

Lewandowski has scored four goals in nine appearances for Barcelona this season, but he has missed his side's last three matches due to a muscular problem which he suffered during the October international break.

The 37-year-old only has a contract at Camp Nou until next June, and Barcelona are not believed to be planning to offer him a new deal at this stage of proceedings.

Manchester United are among the clubs to be linked with the striker, but it has been claimed that the English club's minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has blocked a move.

Lewandowski's return is excellent news for a Barcelona side that cannot afford more drop points against Elche, with that match coming ahead of a Champions League game with Club Brugge next week.

Why did Barcelona's Christensen miss El Clasico?

There has been some confusion surrounding Andreas Christensen's absence from the Barcelona squad against Real Madrid, with the Denmark international thought to be unwell.

However, according to RAC1, Christensen was injured for El Clasico, with a calf problem seeing him miss out, and the experienced defender is a major doubt for the contest with Elche.

Gavi, Olmo, Raphinha and Ter Stegen will also again be absent this weekend, while Pedri will be suspended following his red card against Real Madrid.

