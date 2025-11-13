Barcelona midfielder Pedri is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from a hamstring injury, which could put him in contention to play against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Pedri has reportedly handed Barcelona a significant injury boost ahead of their Champions League clash with Chelsea later this month.

The Spain international has not played since being sent off in the closing stages of Barcelona's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico.

It emerged in the days after the Clasico that Pedri had sustained a hamstring injury, which was expected to keep him out for around six weeks.

However, according to Diario AS, Pedri is making strong and swift progress in his injury recovery and is now on course to return to action ahead of schedule.

Barcelona receive Pedri boost

The report claims that Pedri could even make himself available for Barcelona's first game after the international break against Athletic Bilbao.

Even if he is unable to face Athletic, there appears to be growing optimism that he could play a role in Barcelona's Champions League away game against Chelsea on November 25.

However, Barcelona are wary of rushing Pedri back too soon, suggesting that a substitute role at Stamford Bridge will be the only viable option if he recovers in time.

After travelling to London, Hansi Flick's side will then return home for a La Liga meeting with Alaves, before playing host to Atletico Madrid on December 2.

The current feeling is that Pedri will definitely be ready for the crucial league game against Diego Simeone's side.

Who are Barcelona's other injury concerns?

While Pedri is making good progress, Barcelona are currently without Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gavi due to back and knee injuries respectively.

Raphinha and Marc Casado are working on their respective recoveries, and it remains to be seen whether they will be available after the international break.

Barcelona star attacker Lamine Yamal pulled out of the Spain squad for World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey after undergoing treatment on his pubulgia.

Yamal should recover in time for the games against Athletic and Chelsea, along with first-choice goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who is set to make his comeback following a stint on the sidelines.