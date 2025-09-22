Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez is allegedly facing 'several weeks' on the sidelines with the groin injury that he suffered against Getafe.

Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez is reportedly facing 'several weeks' on the sidelines with the groin injury that he suffered during Sunday's La Liga clash with Getafe.

Fermin was introduced in the 60th minute of the league match, which Barcelona won 3-0, but he suffered what appeared to be a groin injury in the final stages of the contest.

According to SPORT, there is serious concern when it comes to the problem, with Barcelona fearful that the Spain international could now be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Fermin is set to undergo a scan on Monday to determine the extent of the issue, but the attacker's reaction suggested that it is a serious issue which could keep him in the treatment room for a long period.

Barcelona's Fermin suffered a groin injury against Getafe

A grade one groin injury could only mean a couple of weeks on the sidelines, but a grade three - the most serious - could leave him in the treatment room for the next two to three months.

“He’ll have tests tomorrow and we’ll see," Flick told reporters when questioned after the match.

The 22-year-old's future was the subject of much attention during the recent transfer window, with Manchester United and Chelsea both believed to be interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

There is also thought to be significant interest from Saudi Arabia in the attacker, but he has remained with Barcelona and has already featured five times this season, providing two assists.

Barcelona could release a statement on Monday confirming the injury, although the Catalan outfit are highly unlikely to put a timeframe on his potential return to action.

Which key Barcelona matches could Fermin miss?

Flick's side have a standout Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain on October 1, and it seems almost certain that the attacker will be on the sidelines for that contest.

Barcelona will visit Real Madrid for El Clasico at the end of October, meanwhile, and Fermin, as it stands, is also a major doubt for the La Liga battle between the two bitter rivals.

Should a grade three groin injury be confirmed, then he may also miss the trip to Chelsea in the Champions League on November 25.

No Data Analysis info