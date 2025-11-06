[monks data]
Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Celta Vigo: Raphinha, Pedri, Gavi latest

Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their La Liga clash with Celta Vigo.

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The Catalan giants recorded a 3-1 win over Elche last weekend, which moved them back into second spot in the La Liga table, five points behind the leaders Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick's side will enter this match off the back of a 3-3 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Celta, who are 12th in Spain's top flight, boasting 13 points from their opening 12 matches of the campaign.


Eric Garcia

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia on September 25, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Nose

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)

Eric Garcia suffered a suspected broken nose during the Champions League clash against Club Brugge, and the centre-back is now set to be missing until after the November international break.


Raphinha

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring on March 11, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Raphinha has been dealing with a hamstring problem which has taken longer than expected to heal - the Brazilian was initially expected back for El Clasico, before being ruled out at the final moment, and he is still not available, with a return date unclear at this stage of proceedings.


Joan Garcia

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia on September 14, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Celta Vigo)

Barcelona have been without Garcia since the end of September, with the Spaniard undergoing a knee operation, but he is back in training and could make his return against Celta.


Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on September 19, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona remain without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year, but he is now back in training.


Gavi

Barcelona's Gavi on April 5, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2026 following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.


Pedri

Barcelona midfielder Pedri celebrates scoring against Real Madrid on April 26, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)

Pedri has suffered a muscular problem which will keep him out until after the November international break, with a return against Athletic Bilbao likely.


Andreas Christensen

Barcelona's Andreas Christensen on August 12, 2024

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 9 (vs. Celta Vigo)

Christensen has recently been sidelined due to a calf problem, which is seemingly proving difficult to overcome, and the centre-back remains a doubt for the clash against Celta.


BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.

