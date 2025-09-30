Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the Sports Mole team gives their predictions for the blockbuster battle in Catalonia.

The bright lights of Catalonia will shine down on a battle of the behemoths on Wednesday evening, as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain scrap it out at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League.

The colossal contest pits the reigning champions of Europe against one of last season's two beaten semi-finalists, who have already been tipped by many to right their continental wrongs and go all the way in the ongoing edition.

Both teams kicked off their quest for European glory on the front foot - PSG took down Atalanta BC 4-0 while Barca beat Newcastle United 2-1 on matchday one - but Luis Enrique returns to his former home with his current side counting the cost of various injuries.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Barcelona

It's the Champions League final that 'should have been' last season, and if both teams were at full strength then this would be a truly mouth-watering spectacle of amazing attacking football.

However, PSG are missing some key players through injury, and that could be the difference between these two heavyweights, both of whom are heavily fancied to go far in this season's competition.

This result is unlikely to have a truly significant say on whether either are able to live up to those expectations this term, but beating the reigning European champions would be another big statement from this Barca side regardless.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Draw

Lamine Yamal's return for Barcelona is absolutely huge, but the absences of Raphinha and Fermin Lopez will hit the La Liga champions hard in this type of match, while Joan Garcia's recent injury is also far from ideal.

Barcelona still have enough quality players to beat PSG, but Luis Enrique's side swept Atalanta aside in matchday one of the competition, and it is never easy to back the European champions to lose.

It is one of those matches that could go either way and not too much would be made of it, but I am struggling to separate them on Wednesday night and have to go for a draw - potentially 2-2, with Yamal on the scoresheet.

Ben Knapton, Senior Reporter - Barcelona

Struck down by debilitating injuries at a highly inopportune time, a ravaged PSG side are at risk of being overwhelmed by an in-form Barcelona, who have a penchant for goal-laden Champions League games at home.

Without Doue, Dembele or Kvaratskhelia working their magic up front, Enrique's men will surely be outgunned by Yamal, Rashford, Lewandowski and co, as Barcelona take the first step towards dethroning the reigning champions.

Joel Lefevre, Reporter - Barcelona

While Ousmane Dembele is an invaluable part of their success, PSG are not built around a single player.

That said, Luis Enrique has had plenty of key players who are not 100%, and that is hard to overlook against a dangerous attacking side like Barca.

As balanced as they are, it is difficult to see Les Parisiens shut down the Spaniards, who have been much more compact at the back early into the new La Liga campaign.

I expect a determined Lamine Yamal to have an impact on this game in Barca’s favour, with the youngster keen to prove to Ballon d’Or voters he should have won.

It could be closer than people think, given the injuries PSG are going through, but I don’t think the French can shut down the creativity and attacking depth of Barca for 90 minutes, so I’ll go with a 1-0 for the Spaniards.

Byron David, Reporter - Barcelona

Despite not hitting their attacking stride yet, Barcelona have already gone seven games without defeat this season, including an impressive away victory against Newcastle in their Champions League opener.

Hansi Flick's team have the edge in the head-to-head record with six wins to five. Furthermore, the Catalans have only lost one of their last 12 group or league phase matches in this competition.

PSG's injury list, headed up by Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, recently took further hits with Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Vitinha going off injured over the weekend. That level of decimation to Luis Enrique's squad will likely result in an unhappy return to his former home.

