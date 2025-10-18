Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the Champions League clash between Barcelona and Olympiacos.

Barcelona will continue their 2025-26 Champions League league phase campaign with a clash against Olympiacos on Tuesday night.

Hansi Flick's side have picked up three points from their two games in this season's competition, while Olympiacos have a point to show from their opening two matches this term.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's fixture.

What time does Barcelona vs. Olympiacos kick off?

The Champions League league phase fixture will kick off at 5.45pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Barcelona vs. Olympiacos being played?

The match will take place at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys; Barcelona had hoped to have moved back into their new Camp Nou stadium by now, but the date has again been pushed back.

The Catalan giants played their home matches at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, and it is understood that a return to Camp Nou may not occur until the end of next month.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Olympiacos in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Barcelona and Olympiacos will be available on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK. On Sky; TNT Sports 1 is located on channel 413.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, as well as a YouTube channel which will show the highlights of the match later in the evening.

What is at stake for Barcelona and Olympiacos on matchday three?

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Champions League following the disappointment of their 2-1 home defeat to a depleted Paris Saint-Germain last time out.

There will be pressure on the Catalan side to claim all three points, especially with this match coming ahead of a huge La Liga fixture with bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Olympiacos were also beaten in their last European match, going down 2-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, but they will be the huge underdogs against Barcelona in this game.

Barcelona have only faced Olympiacos on two previous occasions, with the games taking place in the group stage of the 2017-18 Champions League; Barcelona won 3-1 at home, but the two teams played out a goalless draw in Greece.

