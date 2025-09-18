Preview: AVS vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between AVS and Benfica, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Jose Mourinho will aim for a perfect start to his return to Benfica as he leads the team on a trip to Vila das Aves to face AVS this weekend for matchday six of the Primeira Liga.

The former Chelsea boss was appointed after Bruno Lage’s dismissal in midweek, and Mourinho’s first task will be to hit the ground running against struggling hosts.

Match preview

It is a homecoming of sorts for Mourinho, who returns to the club where he began his first-team managerial career in a short stint 25 years ago.

Interestingly, the Portuguese boss, who was dismissed by Fenerbahce less than a month ago after their Champions League playoff exit, now takes charge of the very team that knocked him out of Europe while he was at the Turkish side.

Lage’s fate at Benfica was also sealed by defeat in the UCL, as the Eagles’ 3-2 home loss to Qarabag compounded frustrations from their disappointing outing just days earlier when they were held to a draw against 10-man Santa Clara in the league.

Mourinho takes over with the Reds sitting fourth in the top flight on 10 points from four matches, five behind leaders Porto, who have played a game more, so the task of steering the team towards a first title in three seasons may not be as daunting as it appears.

The former Chelsea boss’s opening assignment may not be the sternest either, with his side travelling to face opponents they put six past last season, though the Eagles failed to win their only game on the road in their three meetings with AVS.

Indeed, the hosts held Benfica to a 1-1 draw at Estadio do CD Aves thanks to a stoppage-time strike by Cristian Devenish in their maiden top-flight campaign.

Barely scraping survival in 2024-25 via the playoffs, this season has offered little sign of progress for the Vila das Aves side, who remain in the bottom two as one of just four teams yet to register a win.

AVS’ only bright moment so far came in a comeback 2-2 draw at Braga, but that spirited effort quickly faded as they lost their next two matches.

Jose Mota’s men, who had earlier suffered defeats against Arouca, Casa Pia and Famalicao, endured another setback at Estoril Praia last weekend, conceding three without reply before Diogo Spencer’s 78th-minute strike proved no more than consolation.

Faced with a daunting challenge this weekend, Mota must address his side’s defensive shortcomings if they are to take anything, with AVS shipping the second-most goals in the division (11), while their attack has offered little with only four scored.

Team News

Diego Duarte might be in line for a start after his superb curling effort was ruled out for offside last time out, with that impact off the bench strengthening his claim to lead the attack.

Spencer, however, will play no part despite his consolation goal at Estoril, as the defender is ineligible against his parent club, meaning Edson Mucuana should slot in at right back, with Guillem Molina still sidelined.

Newly appointed boss Mourinho may resist the urge to make sweeping changes, so attacking midfielder Heorhiy Sudakov could retain his role behind the striker after playing a part in both goals against Qarabag.

The Portuguese manager starts with a sizeable injury list, with Bruma, Manu Silva and Alexander Bah still sidelined, while summer signing Dodi Lukebakio is pushing to be fit as he seeks his first appearance for the club.

AVS possible starting lineup:

Simao; Kiki, Santos, Devenish, Mucuana; Lourenco, Grau, Algobia; Akinsola, Duarte, Barbosa

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Obrador, Araujo, Silva, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Schjelderup, Sudakov, Aursnes; Pavlidis

We say: AVS 0-2 Benfica

This fixture offers Benfica a chance to steady the ship while Mourinho looks for a perfect start, and given AVS’ frailties, anything short of a convincing away win would be considered an upset.

