Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Augsburg and RB Leipzig, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

RB Leipzig must win on Saturday against hosts Augsburg at WWK Arena if they have any ambitions of competing for the Bundesliga title.

Augsburg are 13th with seven points after seven matchweeks, while Die Rotten Bullen are second with 16 points following their 2-1 win against Hamburger SV on October 18.

Match preview

Just three points separate Augsburg from 16th-placed Mainz 05, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot, and the club's 1-1 draw with newly-promoted FC Koln on October 18 will have fuelled concerns about demotion.

Sandro Wagner was appointed as boss in May after the conclusion of 2024-25, but he has only won two games in the league, and he has overseen one victory, four losses and one draw in his last six in charge.

Just three teams have conceded more goals (14) in the Bundesliga, while only Werder Bremen (16) have faced less xG (14).

Fuggerstadter did hold Leipzig to a 0-0 stalemate in last season's corresponding fixture in February, though they were beaten 4-0 by their opponents in September 2024.

WWK Arena has not proven to be a fortress, with Augsburg's 3-1 triumph against Wolfsburg on October 4 their first victory at the stadium in seven matches, and they have been defeated in two of their three outings at home this term.

Leipzig trail first-placed Bayern Munich by five points, and though there are still 26 league games left to play, the Bavarians will be difficult to catch considering they have won all 12 of their fixtures in 2025-26.

Fans might be justified in expecting an entertaining clash given they have scored at least three goals in five of their last seven clashes against Augsburg, with their side unbeaten in 17 games against their hosts in all competitions, claiming victory on 10 occasions.

Head coach Ole Werner's side were fortunate to only concede once against Hamburger SV, who failed to convert any of their seven shots from around the six-yard box.

Die Rotten Bullen have won five and been held to one stalemate in their six most recent contests, scoring 10 goals, conceding three times and keeping three clean sheets.

Leipzig's only away loss this campaign was in the opening matchweek of the Bundesliga season against Bayern Munich in August, and they managed to emerge victorious in three of their other four fixtures on the road in 2025-26.

Team News

Augsburg have no confirmed injuries, though Jeffrey Gouweleeuw is a doubt due to the knee issue he suffered in September, and he may be held back given the risk of a setback.

If the hosts continue to play a back three, Kristijan Jakic, Chrislain Matsima and Noahkai Banks may start, and the trio will hope that Robin Fellhauer and Han-Noah Massengo can provide them the protection they need from midfield.

Leipzig will only be missing full-backs Kosta Nedeljkovic and Benjamin Henrichs, and their respective injuries almost certainly mean that David Raum and Ridle Baku will feature on the flanks of a back four.

Willi Orban and Castello Lukeba have been starters for some time, and the two are set to appear behind defensive midfielder Nicolas Seiwald.

In the frontline, expect to see a trio consisting of Johan Bakayoko, Romulo and Antonio Nusa.

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Jakic, Matsima, Banks; Kade, Fellhauer, Massengo, Giannoulis; Rieder, Claude-Maurice; Komir

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Ouedraogo, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Bakayoko, Romulo, Nusa

We say: Augsburg 0-2 RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig head into Saturday's clash in impressive form, whereas Augsburg have often been beaten in recent weeks.

The hosts have also been excellent from a defensive perspective, and they will be confident of claiming all three points at WWK Arena.

