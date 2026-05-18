Preview: Cameron Norrie vs. Mariano Navone - Geneva Open prediction, head-to-head, form

By Ben Knapton | 18 May 2026 11:55 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 11:56

Bidding to avoid a second successive defeat to an Argentinian foe, Cameron Norrie battles Mariano Navone in the second round of the Geneva Open on Tuesday.

The British number one earned a bye to this stage of the tournament thanks to his third-placed seeding, while Navone somehow came back against compatriot Marco Trungelliti first up.

Match preview

No stranger to a clay-court final - reaching five showpiece events and winning two titles on the surface on the ATP Tour - Norrie has experienced a mixed run of results on the red dirt during the current campaign.

The 30-year-old's Italian Open stint was disappointingly short-lived, as he entered the tournament as the 17th seed but was upset in the second round by Thiago Agustin Tirante, suffering a 3-6 5-7 defeat.

Norrie only won one more game against Tirante than he did against world number one Jannik Sinner during his last-16 defeat at the Madrid Open, prior to which he was eliminated in the Barcelona Open quarter-finals and last 32 in Monte-Carlo.

None of the Briton's five match victories on clay thus far in 2026 have been plain-sailing, though, as he was taken to three sets in four of them, and his only straight-sets success was a 7-5 7-6[5] triumph against Tirante in Madrid.

Nevertheless, Norrie returned the top 20 of the ATP Rankings for the first time since February 2024 earlier this month, and while he has since been bumped back out of those placements, the overall trajectory remains positive for the former Wimbledon semi-finalist.

© Imago

Clay is not Norrie's favoured surface despite his respectable career results on the red dirt, but South American opponent Navone has a penchant for the crushed stone, reaching all of his ATP Tour finals on that particular exterior.

The most recent of those championship matches saw Navone clinch his maiden top-level singles title, overcoming Daniel Merida at the Tiriac Open last month, since when he has also broken new ground at Masters level.

Indeed, the world number 42 reached the third round of an ATP 1000 tournament for the first time in Rome - upsetting fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime en route - but Navone's feats in the first round of the Geneva Open were even more remarkable.

The 25-year-old was on the cusp of defeat at 5-7 1-5 down against Trungelliti, but an outrageous comeback saw Navone win 12 of the next 13 games to earn a 5-7 7-5 6-1 victory in just under three hours.

The Argentine played down his extraordinary achievement slightly - referencing his opponent's muscular issues in the final set - but a similar standout victory on Tuesday could put him on a collision course to meet either Taylor Fritz or Casper Ruud in the semi-finals.

Tournament so far Cameron Norrie: First round: Bye Mariano Navone: First round: vs. Marco Trungelliti 5-7 7-5 6-1

Head To Head

Cameron Norrie vs. Mariano Navone Rio Open (2024) - Semi-final: Navone wins 6-4 6-2

Norrie and Navone are doing battle for the second time this week after their maiden meeting in the 2024 Rio Open semi-finals, where the South American triumphed in straight sets on the clay.

In a match lasting exactly two hours - not a second more or fewer - Norrie was made to pay for a pitiful serving performance, double-faulting five times and landing just 54% of his first serves.

Navone brought up a staggering 18 break points throughout the match and converted five of them to reach the final, where he lost to Sebastian Baez.

We say: Norrie to win in three sets

An improving Norrie is bound to make more of a match against Navone than their Rio meeting two years ago, and the Briton trumps Navone on both service games won (78% to 69%) and break points saved (65% to 53%) on clay in 2026.

The Argentine can boast slightly better returning statistics, but after an energy-sapping turnaround against Trungelliti, he may fall short against an opponent renowned for his exceptional cardiovascular endurance.

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