Preview: Jannik Sinner vs. Casper Ruud - Italian Open final prediction, head-to-head, results so far

By Ben Knapton | 16 May 2026 17:05

Astonishingly yet to lose a single Masters match in 2026, world number one Jannik Sinner battles the rejuvenated Casper Ruud in the final of the Italian Open on Sunday.

The home favourite is bidding to become just the second man to complete the Career Golden Masters, while his Norwegian foe seeks a first title of the 2026 season.

Match preview

Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo and Madrid all belonged to Sinner, who has taken home eight of the nine Masters trophies on offer to him during his still-fledgling career, with the exception of the Rome crown.

Settling for the runners-up prize against Carlos Alcaraz in 2025, the defending champion's withdrawal through injury presented Sinner with a golden opportunity to complete the nine-strong Masters set - a feat only Novak Djokovic has ever achieved on the ATP Tour.

The 24-year-old will not triumph on home turf with an entirely flawless record, though, having dropped his first set of the competition in a drawn-out semi-final with Daniil Medvedev, whom he led 4-2 in the third set before rain stopped play.

Roman downpours only delayed the inevitable, as Sinner sealed a gritty 6-2 5-7 6-4 victory - his 33rd consecutive win at Masters-level tournaments - to become the first Italian in the Open Era to reach back-to-back finals at his home competition.

Despite being overcome by exhaustion at various points in his mammoth Medvedev battle, Sinner reeled off 16 more winners than his Russian foe, while also saving five of the seven break points that Medvedev managed to fashion.

© Iconsport / Insidefoto/Alamy Live News

While Sinner sits atop the global three, red-dirt specialist Ruud entered the Italian Open on the decline, having dropped out of the world's top 20 for the first time in five years.

The three-time Grand Slam runner-up had not been past a single quarter-final in 226 prior to the current tournament, most recently falling at that stage in the Madrid Open, but the 27-year-old banished a clay-court curse to reach his first Italian Open showpiece.

Ruud had lost semi-finals in Rome in 2020, 2022 and 2023, but he needed just one hour and five minutes to eviscerate Luciano Darderi 6-1 6-1, converting six break points and putting away 20 winners on the day.

A first top-level final since October's Stockholm Open triumph now awaits Ruud, who has won four of his last five championship matches on the ATP Tour, including last season's Madrid Open success against Jack Draper.

Also making the 2024 Monte-Carlo showpiece - where he was bested by Stefanos Tsitsipas - Ruud is the only man to reach Masters clay-court finals in each of the last three years, but that statistic will count for little if he cannot snap Sinner's sensational 100% 1000 record.

Italian Open results

Jannik Sinner vs. Casper Ruud Jannik Sinner: First round: Bye Second round: vs. Sebastian Ofner 6-3 6-4 Third round: vs. Alexei Popyrin 6-2 6-0 Last 16: vs. Andrea Pellegrino 6-2 6-3 Quarter-finals: vs. Andrey Rublev 6-2 6-4 Semi-finals: vs. Daniil Medvedev 6-2 5-7 6-4 Casper Ruud: First round: Bye Second round: vs. Zachary Svajda 6-1 6-3 Third round: vs. Jiri Lehecka 6-3 6-4 Last 16: vs. Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-1 Quarter-finals: vs. Karen Khachanov 6-1 1-6 6-2 Semi-finals: vs. Luciano Darderi 6-1 6-1

Head To Head

Jannik Sinner vs. Casper Ruud head-to-head Italian Open (2025) - Quarter-final: Sinner wins 6-0 6-1 ATP Finals (2024) - Semi-final: Sinner wins 6-1 6-2 Vienna Open (2021) - Quarter-final: Sinner wins 7-5 6-1 Vienna Open (2020) - Last 32: Sinner wins 7-6[2] 6-3

The head-to-head record makes for grim reading for fans of Ruud, who has been beaten in each of his four previous clashes with Sinner on the ATP Tour and has never even won a set against the Italian.

The pair are clashing in Rome for the second year running after meeting in last year's quarter-finals, where Sinner dropped just one game in a 6-0 6-1 embarrassment of the Scandinavian.

The world number one also prevailed in the 2024 ATP Finals - losing just three games in that contest too - and back-to-back Vienna Opens in 2020 and 2021.

We say: Sinner to win in three sets

Ruud has rediscovered his clay-court brilliance at the perfect time with the French Open just around the corner, but his revival will surely be nipped in the bud on Sunday.

The Scandinavian can give a slightly fatigued Sinner a good run for his money, but the world number one has been impeccable in Masters tournaments in 2026 and has our vote to join Djokovic in the golden 1000 club.