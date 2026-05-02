Preview: Madrid Open: Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 02 May 2026 17:55

Fresh off emulating the Big Three — Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic — Jannik Sinner will aim to make more history on the ATP Tour on Sunday when he faces two-time former Madrid Open champion Alexander Zverev in the final.

While it is no surprise that Zverev will compete in his seventh Masters 1000 final on clay, given his expertise on the surface, he must solve his Sinner puzzle to claim a third crown in the Spanish capital and an eighth ATP 1000 title.

Match preview

While Sinner was always backed to outlast Arthur Fils in the first men's semi-final on Friday, dispatching the effervescent Frenchman with as much ease as he did was probably unforeseen.

Producing possibly his most dominant clay-court showing in Madrid, the top seed got the better of the 21st seed 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 26 minutes.

That success was Sinner's 350th on the men's tour, a tally reached in 436 matches — only Nadal claimed as many wins in fewer matches (429).

The straight-sets win also means that the world No. 1 has emulated the Big Three in reaching the championship match in all nine Masters tournaments, further underlining the 24-year-old's consistency and adaptability to different conditions.

Never before has anyone won the first four Masters 1000 titles of a season, but the Italian superstar, who is also bidding to claim five consecutive 1000-level tournaments, will back himself to beat his German opponent for a ninth time and break new ground in the Spanish capital.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Having seen Sinner outplay Fils earlier in the day, Zverev delivered a sublime attacking performance to defeat Alexander Blockx in the second semi-final, beating the Belgian youngster 6-2, 7-5.

Like Sinner, the German faced no break points in his last-four success and should have beaten the world No. 69 far sooner than his one-hour, 36-minute win, having converted only three of 14 break points on his opponent's serve.

Entering the final in Spain having not lost serve in back-to-back rounds and just once in the past three matches, the world No. 3 aims to serve as sublimely on Sunday to secure a third Madrid Open title.

No Masters tournament had given Zverev more joy than the Madrid tournament before his second-round success over Mariano Navone, and the German star has improved his 81% win rate (25-6) by claiming five more victories, bringing his record to 30-6 overall in the Spanish capital.

Now, the 29-year-old must end an eight-match losing run against the world No. 1 to claim a first Masters title in almost two years since his 2024 success in Paris.

Tournament so far

Jannik Sinner:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Benjamin Bonzi 6-7(6) 6-1 6-4

Third round: vs. Elmer Moller 6-2 6-3

Fourth round: vs. Cameron Norrie 6-2 7-5

Quarter-final: vs. Rafael Jodar 6-2 7-6(0)

Semi-final: vs. Arthur Fils 6-2 6-4

Alexander Zverev:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Mariano Navone 6-1 3-6 6-3

Third round: vs. Terence Atmane 6-3 7-6(2)

Fourth round: vs. Jakub Mensik 6-4 6-7(4) 6-3

Quarter-final: vs. Flavio Cobolli 6-1 6-4

Semi-final: vs. Alexander Blockx 6-2 7-5

Head To Head

Monte-Carlo Masters (2026) - Semi-final: Sinner 6-1 6-4

Miami Open (2026) - Semi-final: Sinner 6-3 7-6(4)

Indian Wells Masters (2026) - Semi-final: Sinner 6-2 6-4

ATP Finals (2025) - Round Robin: Sinner 6-4 6-3

Paris Masters (2025) - Semi-final: Sinner 6-0 6-1

Vienna (2025) - Final: Sinner 3-6 6-3 7-5

Australian Open (2025) - Final: Sinner 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3

Cincinnati Masters (2024) - Semi-final: Sinner 7-6(9) 5-7 7-6(4)

US Open (2023) - Fourth round: Zverev 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3

Monte-Carlo Masters (2022) - Quarter-final: Zverev 5-7 6-3 7-6(5)

US Open (2021) - Fourth round: Zverev 6-4 6-4 7-6(7)

Cologne 2 (2020) - Semi-final: Zverev 7-6(3) 6-3

Roland Garros (2020) - Fourth round: Sinner 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3

Zverev once led Sinner 4-1 in their rivalry, but the Italian has turned that deficit on its head, reeling off eight wins in a row to lead 9-4.

Many of those successes have come on the big stage, too, with the Italian star beating the world No. 3 in the 2025 Australian Open final, the Vienna championship match and four consecutive Masters 1000 tournaments: Paris (2025), Indian Wells (2026), Miami Open (2026) and Monte-Carlo (2026), all of which were semi-final contests.

Further underlining Sinner's dominance is that he has claimed 17 of the 19 sets played since he fell in five sets to Zverev in the German superstar's US Open fourth-round win in 2023.

Both men have served impressively en route to Sunday's decider, which would be their 14th meeting, with Sinner not dropping serve in the last two rounds, albeit after saving seven break points in his quarter-final success over Rafael Jodar.

Zverev is all too familiar with that, as he has not been broken since the fourth round.

The German, however, enters the Madrid Open final at 0-4 for the season against top-five opponents, having lost three in a row to Sinner and once to Carlos Alcaraz, while the top seed's only defeat in five was against Djokovic in Australia four months ago.

We say: Sinner to win in three sets

This feels like the kind of final in which Zverev finally halts Sinner’s recent run of straight-sets wins over him, even if only temporarily.

The German has looked sharp all week and should have enough on serve to edge a set, but Sinner remains the steadier and more complete player from the baseline.

Back the Italian to prevail in three sets and add yet another Masters title to his remarkable run.